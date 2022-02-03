“Between my brother and me separate destinies, paid off with the shares I had given him” – Corriere.it

from Candida Morvillo

The entrepreneur and social media star and his brother Bernardo’s exit from the family holding company (who created his Finvacchi, with a capital of 100 million euros). Whenever I’m involved, you want to create a Dynasty. I haven’t heard from him for months, but I love him

Less Instagram and more industry, the slogan could be this, so that the economic site Tag43 explains the separation of the entrepreneurial destinies of the two Vacchi brothers, of Gianluca 54, star of social networks with 46 million followers and of Bernardo, 51, who is now he left the family holding and created his own Finvacchi with an estimated capital, they write, of 130 million.

Gianluca Vacchi, what is this story that your brother would have greeted to protect the entrepreneurial image of the family, undermined by its success as an influencer and deejay?

A story that, above all, makes me smile. First of all, because I did both Instagram and the industry.

Are we the usual vulgate that wants her to do ballets and waste family money?





There is always this legend… But in reality at the age of 24 it was I who reorganized the corporate structure of the family business, getting into debt for a sum that was much higher than my father’s assets. Now, my brother has simply expressed the desire to be independent and take a separate path from mine. He asked to be liquidated: in the Cofiva holding I created, he had a minority stake and which I had donated to him half. No good deed goes unpunished … But I say it without controversy. Indeed, I am pleased to clarify this story before other legends are created.

Why had she given him that participation?

When thirty years ago I organized that stock reorganization by liquidating relatives not interested in the business, Dad was still in the world, he was a man with a great sense of family and I made that gesture to see him calm, to avoid creating a strong imbalance with my younger brother. I have valued that participation in years of work in an exponential way and now I have paid it to him. For 102.5 million euros. Not for 130.

The article says that she, with her visibility and popularity, even harms her cousin Alberto, president and CEO of Ima, which is the giant of automatic machines controlled by the family.



This archaic and bourgeois social vision exists only in Italy. In the rest of the world, if you are not on social media, you are transparent. I don’t think that’s the theme. I am happy that my brother has a good relationship with our cousin, but if this reading were to imply that I have bad relations with Alberto, here, we are wrong. Even though I no longer have operational positions, my cousin and I share practically equal control of a group that has a turnover of about two billion and has been doing well for 30 years. If my brother gets along with him too, I am pleased ‰, and since I wish him a good entrepreneurial career, I hope he asks him for some advice: Alberto will be able to give it to him better than any consultant he may have around. The reference to possible bad advisors?

No reference. I just assume that anyone who is in a position to want an entrepreneurial journey that begins today – and I say this because my brother has never worked – must make use of people who have ethics and disinterest in advising the best choices.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]

Has your brother never worked?

I made all the business and strategic choices myself. I have a paternal eye towards him and, having more experience, I know that often people who take advantage of it come around to those who have little, I hope this is not the case. Then, whenever I’m involved, you want to create a Dynasty that isn’t there. I, towards my brother, have always been moved by affection in protecting him and creating a heritage for him.

He talks about him as if he were much younger, but she is only four years older than him.



My father died when I was 30, I always had him at heart as a son. I wish him to follow his path, I hope he gets good advice and that he is successful. The world outside the protected walls of the house made up of people who don’t think twice about looking at their own interests. Anyone would be worried. I know the job of an entrepreneur and, if he has this financial availability, he owes it only to me.

When did you last hear it?



Many months ago now.

Not even at Christmas for good wishes?



Unfortunately, when certain frictions are created, it can happen that you drift away. For me, a regret. What motto no good deed goes unpunished?

Psychological discipline sanctions it: when you get great benefits, you end up feeling a grudge against those who gave you the benefits. An inexplicable thing, but it exists. Of course, when you happen to suffer that grudge, if you are lucid, and I am – in case someone thinks that clarity dances on Instagram – you can’t help but respond to the grudge with unchanged affection.