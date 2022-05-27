Between praise and criticism! Daniel Rucks is now the new director of a radio

Many have congratulated the communicator. However, his appointment has not been to the liking of others, since they consider that the opportunity is being taken away from “young people.”

Radio Vive 102.1 FM, from El Salvador, announced through social networks that it already has a new director. It is nothing more and nothing less than Daniel Ruck, the multifaceted Uruguayan nationalized Salvadoran communicator.

Yes, the former presenter of the defunct television program “Sunday for everyone” is the person who will be directing that popular radio. His professionalism and experience in front of the microphones made him worthy of such an important position.

READ ALSO: 34 years ago! Daniel Rucks publishes video of yesteryear in which he takes a dip during Holy Week

“Great career, music and him, they are one! Welcome Daniel Rucks. New director of Vive FM”expressed the radio on different channels.

This is how Vive FM announced its new director. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/ www.instagram.com/p/Cd86uMlsf7t/

The news cheered Rucks’s followers, who did not doubt that the communicator will do an excellent job from his new position.

“How good Daniel will be!”, “Great Daniel, with everything!”, “Excellent career, yeah”, “Daniel Rucks, a lot of experience and knowledge”, “Excellent, I think”, “Welcome to the radio of the ruco kids. Long live the 80ths!” and “Great, Grandpa Rucks. To play good music”some admirers commented.

Daniel was the presenter of the remembered program “Sunday for all”. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/prendi2tcs/

However, many netizens do not agree with this appointment, since they consider that “young people” should be given opportunities.

“It is good to support what is ours, but at 60 years of age let young people work”, “The same as always. Play, they’re already bored. Aren’t there capable young people?”, “He’s a good character, but they should also give opportunities to new talents. My respects to Daniel”, “Too bad we didn’t get out of the same thing”, “And isn’t there another one? The same of the same” “Good for him, but they should give others a chance”, “Give young people a chance”some netizens expressed.

It should be noted that in a publication made by the radio on Instagram, comments were disabled. At the moment, Daniel Rucks has not expressed anything about it on social networks.