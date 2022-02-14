“Between prophylaxis, drugs and monoclonals, the period of hospitalization has been reduced”

ANCONA – Professor Andrea Giacometti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Hospitals gathered in Torrette, how is the situation in your ward?

“We are at a point in the pandemic where even at the hospital level the peak seems to be under control”.



The Marches are emerging from the fourth pandemic wave in the orange zone but with data in sharp decline compared to the previous weeks. What’s different than the first health emergency?

“The period of hospitalization of infected patients who need hospital care has decreased substantially.”

An example?

“Before, the hospital stay lasted an average of three weeks, but also a month and a half. Now, apart from the most serious cases which mainly concern elderly people with multiple pathologies, discharge takes place on average within about ten days “.



And is this due to the anti Covid vaccinations?

“To vaccinations, but also from the therapy that is immediately administered to the patients”.



Are you referring to monoclonal antibodies?

“To monoclonals and to Remdesivir, the drug reserved only for hospitals, since it must be administered intravenously by specialized health personnel”.



In the Marche region, the pills against Covid have also arrived: the Molnupiravr from Merck and the Paxlovid from Pfizer, which are used above all for home care.

“Yes, although in some cases they are also administered in the hospital for specific cases.”



For instance?

“We are currently proceeding with the classification of patients who require hospitalization due to Covid and those who are hospitalized for other pathologies or for interventions and who are positivized. We treat the latter with the two antivirals ».



Why this choice?

“Paxlovid must be administered in the first five days from the onset of the infection, so the patients to be treated must be carefully chosen.”



Professor Giacometti, according to the experience of these days, does the drug work?

«It seems to work but it is not easy to answer this question. We would need to verify this with a significant number of patients, but stocks of the drug are currently limited ».

