between PS5 and Switch, Xbox surprise check – Nerd4.life

Through IIDEA we have the opportunity to see the Top 10 of the best-selling games in Italy at the end of January 2022, precisely in the week from 24 to 30 January. The ranking shows us that, surprisingly, an Xbox game appears among those PS5, PS4 and Switch.
Let’s first look at the overall ranking of the best-selling games on consoles and PCs, both physical and digital data:
- Pokémon Arceus Legends – Switch (no digital data)
- FIFA 22 – PS4
- Uncharted Collection Legacy of Thieves – PS5
- GTA 5 – PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – PS4
- FIFA 22 – Xbox One
- Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch
- Just Dance 2022 – Switch
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – PS4
As you can see, the Xbox One of FIFA 22 check in the rankings. This is not a foregone conclusion, given that in Italy the Top 10 sales are usually dominated by Switch and PlayStation. Speaking of FIFA 22, the Switch version has often sold more than the Xbox one. However, the emergence of PS5 games is also surprising.
The console-only ranking is obviously identical to the overall one, so let’s avoid reporting it. However, we can finally point out the ranks PC onlyindicated by the data reported by IIDEA:
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Sims 4
- GTA 5
- For Honor
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
- Jump Force
- Cities Skylines
- FIFA 22
- F1 2021