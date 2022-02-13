between PS5 and Switch, Xbox surprise check – Nerd4.life

Through IIDEA we have the opportunity to see the Top 10 of the best-selling games in Italy at the end of January 2022, precisely in the week from 24 to 30 January. The ranking shows us that, surprisingly, an Xbox game appears among those PS5, PS4 and Switch.

Let’s first look at the overall ranking of the best-selling games on consoles and PCs, both physical and digital data:

Pokémon Arceus Legends – Switch (no digital data) FIFA 22 – PS4 Uncharted Collection Legacy of Thieves – PS5 GTA 5 – PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man – PS4 FIFA 22 – Xbox One Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch Just Dance 2022 – Switch Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – PS4

As you can see, the Xbox One of FIFA 22 check in the rankings. This is not a foregone conclusion, given that in Italy the Top 10 sales are usually dominated by Switch and PlayStation. Speaking of FIFA 22, the Switch version has often sold more than the Xbox one. However, the emergence of PS5 games is also surprising.

An aquatic panorama of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The console-only ranking is obviously identical to the overall one, so let’s avoid reporting it. However, we can finally point out the ranks PC onlyindicated by the data reported by IIDEA: