between recovery times, Africa Cup and mask

At the Gazzetta dello Sport, today, the professor Gianpaolo Tartaro – or the surgeon who operated on Victor Osimhen – gave a long interview, talking about the same operation carried out for the Nigerian striker, who now will only have to think about recovering in the best possible way.

The initial prognosis is 90 days for Victor Osimhen: “Maybe it will take something more as well – says Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro. The verdict must respond to the biological heritage of man, to the capacity of the single individual. I, as well as the Doctor Canon or De Laurentiis or also Spalletti, we don’t have the crystal ball to say for sure when Osimhen will be able to resume “.

“Each organism has its own history and contains its own glue – has explained. Now the real game of Victor begins, a lot depends on him and his physique. Undoubtedly, as a Napoli fan I would have him play tomorrow to win the Scudetto, but unfortunately it won’t be like that. “

“If there is any problem, he might as well go back to the operating room“, concluded Tartaro, without specifying it will be possible to see Osimhen on the field before the African Cup or if he can actually participate in the competition. In addition, he also specified that initially, Osimhen will have to take the field with a mask tailored to his problem.



