between save yourself and a collective exit

What is mental health? Why is it being talked about? From what aspects can we think of comprehensive mental health? While “new” currents emerge in the discipline, which are actually old, we discuss the common senses that crystallize in clinical practices and lifestyle positions.



I open Twitter, I find dozens of tweets that talk about situations of anguish, stress, anxiety or depression. The language of the “psi world” is on everyone’s lips. Even some celebrities speak openly about this: Tom Holland, Serena Williams, Sandra Bullock are some of them. It is not by chance, in the last two years consultations for mental health problems have increased worldwide. A study carried out by the scientific journal The Lancet during the final months of 2021 shows that depression and anxiety increased by 25% in the world due to the pandemic.

In Argentina, during the last two weeks, Twitter talks about the lack of psychotropic drugs (or at least, of some specific brands of them). During 2021 the Observatory of Addictions and Problematic Consumption warned about the four times higher consumption of psychotropic drugs than of other medications.



Different hegemonic media, since the COVID-19 pandemic, dedicate more and more space to notes, debates or opinions about mental health, although they do so by taking an implicit ideological and political position within the psi field, promoting the generalization of pathologization and medicalization as a privileged way of responding to subjective discomfort.

Although there is a consensus about how the pandemic affected the mental health of populations, speaking only of “pandemic” as an abstract entity without developing its causes and material consequences in the spheres of daily life leaves us a little “disarmed”. ” to problematize which aspects of life are in dispute.

The economic crisis, unemployment, job insecurity, falling wages or inflation are some of the consequences, as well as, on a social level, the increase in care tasks or home management that falls, above all, on women and girls. . During 2021, UNICEF conducted a survey in 2,849 households in Argentina, 43% of adolescents perform domestic tasks or childcare. In turn, in 7 out of 10 households, care tasks fall on women.

Also, the policies of the States regarding the management of the pandemic or its consequences, question the lives of workers, youth, women and sexual dissidence. For example, the Emergency Family Income granted by the Government of Alberto Fernandez during the first months of quarantine (which only provided three deliveries) was well below the value of the Basic Family Basket calculated at that time by INDEC. Meanwhile, in relation to mental health and gender, 39% of the budget for the Ministry of Women, Diversity and Gender was cut, that is, the resources destined to alleviate sexist violence and gender inequalities were adjusted.

But neither can we ignore the fact that the transformation of social ties, the fragmentation of work, the home office, the virtual courses in tertiary and university institutes or the cutback of cultural and social recreational activities, in a certain way, transformed the ways of connecting, in In some cases, the virtualization of activities that were usually carried out face-to-face accelerated the need to respond to multiple situations or activities at the same time. So much so, that some companies took note, and supported virtuality in order to increase productivity rates and reduce device or rental costs.

Far from any individualizing vision of the construction of subjectivity and its problems, fostered both by positivist therapies and by hegemonic psychoanalysis, we are social beings, and although personal experiences and ways of going through life acquire their particularities, there are situations, discomforts , and political decisions of daily life that go through us collectively.

The generalization trap.





There is a contradiction in the field of mental health, the tendency to generalize mental illnesses while individualizing the responsibilities for their emergence. On the one hand, the positivist currents are in a new growth boom. The proliferation of diagnostic categories, standardized in manuals such as the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) or ICD (International Classification of Diseases), have become privileged tools for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. On the other hand, orthodox psychoanalysis -today in Argentina, Lacanian-, through its structuralism, places the subjects (all of them) within a potential push to get sick and suffer. Behind biologist and reductionist conceptions that are reproduced in the field of mental health, individual psychotherapies abound as a space for reflection, treatment and problematization of social factors that intervene in daily life.

It is perhaps due to this problem of generalization that the epistemology that conceptualizes and gives a theoretical framework to some branches of psychology, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapies, tend to seek the standardization of mental treatment at the merely individual level, adopting, in some cases, medicalization as a privileged means of intervention. However, psychoanalytic structuralism also presents dangers such as enunciating social processes or phenomena only within the discursive and singular plane.

But, perhaps, the greatest danger that these currents of thought sustain is that of building common meanings where, in everyday life, everything can be diagnosed, medicated, or addressed only within the spheres of the private practice or from a clinical perspective. Of course, there are many professionals who in their professional practice incorporate a more historical-cultural perspective, but what it is about is questioning and questioning those epistemic notions that are established as a nucleus of truth in the origins of the theory. .

Currently, in my opinion, there are two tensions in dispute: on the one hand, psychology (or the field of mental health) is expected to be able to provide answers to all social problems. On the other hand, the growing pathologization of everyday life: a duel, a love breakup, a daily discussion, expressions of machismo, labor conflicts, everything could potentially lead us to suffer. On the other hand, sustaining these discourses of common sense that crystallize in ways of living, currents of “self-help or well-being” psychology resurface, which promote an ideal where conflict, even in its constructive variants, must be blocked, canceled , or eliminated In a certain way, this “emotional” well-being must also be accompanied by the modification of life routines, more “healthy”, more “reflective”, more “hedonistic”.

These currents of the psychology of coaching, well-being, self-help, are those that emerge strongly in Argentina in particular, in the face of a crisis of discipline in psychoanalysis (which until now held hegemony within the field), and a positivism re- updated that does not finish emerging.

However, it is not without contradictions, while they transform emotional well-being into a matter of “individual will” to be better, pushing towards the search for constant pleasure through the consumption of different merchandise (and, in a certain way, it places family ties , social, sex-affective, as one more commodity), access to a therapeutic space is presented as one more commodity. As the counterpart of this “push” to new lifestyles, unlimited consumption, leisure, culture, are prohibited for huge majorities in a context of economic crisis, as well as access to adequate and quality treatment, to who really need it.

Those new (old) pending debates.





Then, taking up some of the ideas developed, there is a boom in debate on mental health in sectors that are not necessarily part of the discipline, this boom in debate occurs in a disciplinary context where we are witnessing a theoretical and epistemological crisis of psychoanalysis. The two main currents of thought and praxis that are in dispute present limitations to think about the emergence of new social phenomena that challenge subjectivity.

Meanwhile, this breadth of debate is accompanied by some tendencies towards the generalization of conceptions about what is and is not “healthy” for mental health, the generalization of diagnostic categories, over-diagnosis, and epistemological biases, as well as the over-medicalization of life, they operate inside and outside hospitals. The absence of debates and responses to the structural needs of the populations, give rise to currents of thought that present the establishment of individual “tools” from which each person can treat their own illness (because, for these currents of positive psychology, we are all suffering and suffering).

It is not about denying the existence of subjective conditions, much less still in a context where we see an increase in therapeutic consultations as well as the use of psychopharmacological medicine. Perhaps, it is because of the latter that it is relevant to be able to problematize what discourses and debates around the field of mental health are being reproduced socially, inside and outside the academic world.

Currently, new groups of professionals are emerging who revisit some of the concepts of psychology, especially those that reproduce heteropatriarchal conceptions. But, nevertheless, reactionary discourses persist in the academic and professional spheres.

It is not enough to analyze capitalist society on the one hand, as Jaques-Alain Miller intends to do in his last interview in Page 12, and then individualize the problems, denying the possibility of collective transformations. Nor is it enough to talk about an increase in mental health consultations without discussing the current devices and needs for detection, approach, and treatment in health and mental health.

Perhaps, it is about developing new perspectives in the field of mental health, which debate against the current disciplinary limits. Along this path, to revalue the best experiences of collective transformation, rescuing some of the conclusions on which conceptualizations in mental health have advanced.

But, outside of the professionalized fields, and of those and those that we must contribute to open and deepen the crisis in psychology, there are many who are questioned (by the speeches or the treatment) of the currents of thought and clinical practice in dispute.



While a hedonistic discourse is promoted, and given the demand to search for individual well-being, perhaps it is interesting to rescue the experiences of collective well-being, socialize happiness and individual passions, promote group development, build common spaces for recreation, socialization and encounters, but also to locate the frustrations, the hatred towards the aberrations of the world, the anger in those responsible for sustaining and promoting the most brutal expressions of the capitalist system; poverty, unemployment, lack of access to health and housing, oppression and patriarchal machismo against women and dissidence.

Ultimately, what it is about is also transforming the social foundations that lead to sickness and suffering, resignifying the construction of social ties at work, in schools, universities, tertiary and neighborhoods, so that from below and In unity with the workers in the field of mental health, new alternatives and multiple possibilities of construction of subjectivity, and mental health treatments can be found. In short, rescuing a community, socialist and therefore anti-capitalist approach in this discipline implies putting those subjects who build, form and compose communities at the center of decision-making.

