Between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, the hatchet is buried

For years, fans of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been waging a merciless war.

The photo has gone around the internet as it is surprising. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber displayed their complicity this Sunday by posing in front of the photographers of the annual gala of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. An elegant way for the two Americans to – definitely – silence the rumors about them.

As a reminder, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have lived a tumultuous relationship for almost ten years. Multiplying breakups and reconciliations, the stars separated definitively in March 2018. Three months later, the Canadian singer appeared with Hailey Baldwin, instantly angering the fans of the “Only Murders in the Building” actress. “, convinced that the niece of Alec Baldwin was only a groupie.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber married in September 2018 before renewing their union a year later. Last September, the 25-year-old model took part in the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in which she revealed that she received hateful comments from Selena Gomez fans who still accuse her of “stealing” the ex- singer’s boyfriend. The latter had immediately reacted, declaring on Tik Tok: “We should never talk about someone in this way. […] Words really matter. I hope you understand that this is much more important than anything else.”