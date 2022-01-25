Between Shapovalov and Nadal the game does not end only on the pitch. Shapovalov “It is not logical that the clock marks 0 and not penalize him.” Nadal replies “I have no intention of entering into controversy with him”

Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov pictured

Denis Shapovalov : “The truth is, I was feeling very nervous, I was not feeling comfortable, I was serving badly and not responding well. I hadn’t played on this field for a long time and this put me to the test.

However, I found my rhythm in the third and fourth sets. It’s great to play best of five sets because you have time to correct mistakes and that’s what I did, even though I’m not happy with my serve.

In the last set he was very good and didn’t give me any chance on his line putting me under pressure. I think any other opponent would have allowed me to return to the match.

It is really horrible to lose this game, I felt I had it in my hand and I think I have been better in the last three sets, where I only missed one game.

“I don’t think Nadal had any serious physical problems, although he called the doctor or the physiotherapist.

I feel pain too, I suffer, so I focused on myself. I haven’t been 100% in the whole tournament, but nobody seems to be talking about that. I think the fans should have more respect when we play against players like Rafa.

It doesn’t make sense for people to clap and shout between the first and second bars. They are great champions, legends of this sport, but it is hard enough to beat them without also getting privileges

What he does is unfair, he always gets what Nadal wants.

It is not logical that the clock marks 0 and not penalize him. I can spend a minute and a half waiting for him and he doesn’t get a warning, this is a joke. Then he goes to the locker room after the fourth set and Bernardes tells me that they are evaluating him from a medical point of view, when they had done it before on the pitch, and when he comes back I see that he has gone to the bathroom to change.

Where is the limit? It is very frustrating to realize that you are playing not only against a player, but also against the referees ”.

Rafael Nadal : ““ I just tried to survive, it was a bit of a miracle. I was physically destroyed. I had physical problems, I felt something in my stomach. I tried to carry out my services and hope for a miracle otherwise.

Every serve I won was a win for me

I think Denis is wrong. It makes sense that after a match like this, everyone has their own frustrations.

I love him very much, he is a good guy and he has a lot of talent to be able to win several Grand Slams. But I’m not going to argue with him. He is young and we all make mistakes at that age.

When you finish a game like this, we can all feel frustrated. When the hours pass, he will realize that he has made a mistake. The rules are the same for everyone on the pitch. There is a supervisor and a chair referee who enforce them.

The chair referees cannot make mistakes because there is a clock and the balls are called by a machine. Changing me, no matter how wet I was, they called me when there were 2 or 1 minute left. They set the clock for me as well as for everyone else.

I don’t think we should pay much attention to what he said. I don’t take it into account “.

At the end of the first set I was very wet and needed a little more time to change all my clothes, because I couldn’t play in those conditions.

I think Carlos Bernardes made a small mistake in saying “Time”, because they normally give us a little more time to change in those conditions. He got angry and I approached the net because I didn’t understand what was happening at that moment.

I understand that after losing the first set, what you want to do is play as fast as possible, but I followed the rules and the time they gave me. Otherwise, honestly, I don’t think I’ve been slower than him.

What I got was real heatstroke. I was dizzy and couldn’t breathe properly.

Until then I was playing well, at a high level. I think better than him on a tennis level. Energy levels were dropping and it was more complicated. I had my chances at the start of the third, but then I fell behind.

I couldn’t fight the rest of the game like I usually do, because I had to save energy for my serves. It was an exercise in mental and physical endurance, as well as sports survival. “