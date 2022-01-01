Business

Between Sophie and Alessandro the serene returns – Big Brother VIP

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman39 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Following the discussion last night, for Sophie And Alexander the time has come to confront.

The two, after waking up, go to the sauna and start talking about what happened. Before starting the speech, the VIP says he had a confrontation with Jessica shortly before in the Beauty Zone and it is precisely at that moment that the princess reported the model’s discontent.

“You were a bit of a fool with both Soleil and Jessica. You also tried to kiss Soleil “ Sophie says explaining that, being annoyed, she preferred to get away from him. “Have you seen my relationship with Soleil” Alessandro replies who, to justify his attitude, says that he has always had that kind of relationship with the influencer even though he has no ulterior motives. Having clarified the matter, Alexander seeks confirmation of what their relationship is. “Don’t say a lot of things in words and then do the opposite in fact” this is how Sophie ends their bickering, saying that in any case she has already expressed her will to want to continue this knowledge.

The calm seems to have returned between the two and, putting everything aside, they begin to exchange numerous and passionate kisses.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman39 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inflation, how to beat the invisible enemy we are not afraid enough of. The Economy Free Monday – Corriere.it

November 28, 2021

Black Friday and TV bonuses: how to prepare for the switch-off

November 17, 2021

what risks for customers?

November 14, 2021

Inflation can be “tasted” from early morning, the cost of breakfast has risen to its highest level for 10 years

October 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button