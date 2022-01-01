Between Sophie and Alessandro the serene returns – Big Brother VIP

Following the discussion last night, for Sophie And Alexander the time has come to confront.

The two, after waking up, go to the sauna and start talking about what happened. Before starting the speech, the VIP says he had a confrontation with Jessica shortly before in the Beauty Zone and it is precisely at that moment that the princess reported the model’s discontent.

“You were a bit of a fool with both Soleil and Jessica. You also tried to kiss Soleil “ Sophie says explaining that, being annoyed, she preferred to get away from him. “Have you seen my relationship with Soleil” Alessandro replies who, to justify his attitude, says that he has always had that kind of relationship with the influencer even though he has no ulterior motives. Having clarified the matter, Alexander seeks confirmation of what their relationship is. “Don’t say a lot of things in words and then do the opposite in fact” this is how Sophie ends their bickering, saying that in any case she has already expressed her will to want to continue this knowledge.

The calm seems to have returned between the two and, putting everything aside, they begin to exchange numerous and passionate kisses.