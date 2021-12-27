between stickers and updating audio messages

We are preparing to deal with a new WhatsApp update particularly significant on the front of audio messages, going beyond the news that involved the sticker in recent days. Let’s go step by step, after having analyzed the question of contacts not displayed online for some interventions on the privacy front. We talked about it with another article, while today we have other elements to deal with. Indeed, there is a lot of material that has been cooking for some time now.

The news of the next WhatsApp update between stickers and audio messages

In fact, in short, we will be able to touch a WhatsApp update, useful for taking steps forward in terms of voice messages. According to the advances coming as always from WABetaInfo, we start from a now known plus, relating to a new function “Preview voice messages“. Specifically, it allows users to preview their voice messages on WhatsApp before sending them, avoiding running into unwanted errors.

Something will also change from the point of view of the visual impact, as WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organizing the available space and optimizing the space occupied by the individual elements. As mentioned, keep an eye on the privacy, given that another WhatsApp update in the works will allow users to set the voice “Last Access”So that all contacts can see it. Except for a blacklist of specific people.

Then there is another hot topic of the moment that goes beyond the classic WhatsApp update. We are talking about the sticker specially designed for the aforementioned messaging app. In particular, the users Android they can download unofficial packages directly on their device, taking advantage of well-reviewed solutions. If you have a iPhoneInstead, the best way is currently represented by Christmas Stickers -WAStickers 4+ by Binni Roy.

