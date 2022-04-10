Between tears and flames: Miguel Herrán, actor of ‘La casa de papel’, details how he survived the fire in his home

Spanish actor Miguel Herrán thanked the firefighters for their prompt reaction to the call to attend to the incident at his home. Taken from Instagram @miguel.g.herran

Through his Instagram account, the Spanish actor Miguel Herranrecognized for his participation in series such as The Money Heist Y Elite, He shared each of the most heartbreaking moments of the fire in his home on the morning of April 8. While she slept, the building was only flames.

Well, once the horror was over, Herrán also took the opportunity to send a message to the entire Ávila Fire Department and to the security of his urbanization, who quickly reacted to put out the flames that completely consumed his belongings.

“Thanks to everyone, especially the Ávila firefighters and the security of my urbanization. The losses have been material… and as a good friend of mine says, first world problems…”, the actor expressed on his social network.

In a short clip that he broadcast through his Instagram Stories, Herrán’s heartbreaking cry was heard, which evidenced his state of mind after the situation, seeing how the fire reduced his belongings to ashes. “I can not believe it!”, It was the cry of the actor that was mixed with the noise of the sirens of the fire trucks.

the well remembered River could not believe what was happening, as he narrated in a video made by the Hello magazine!where he also provided details of what happened.

“It has caught me asleep and I have woken up with the sound of my house burning. I went out the window of my room”expressed Herrán for the publication of the magazine Hello!

Here the complete content of Miguel Herrán :

The actor presented through his social networks how his home was affected

Before starting his career and appearing in major Netflix productions, the Spanish actor saw himself as a “true son of a bitch” who hated life and the world. “I had a way of being quite a bitch and at the moment I’m afraid to tell it, because I did things that I am not proud of”, he commented in a recent interview for the Spanish newspaper The country.

According to him, he was self-destructive, he didn’t like how he was, what he did, the way he treated people, much less how he treated himself. Despite this, in the interpretation he found a reason to continue with his life, although he also accepted that self-esteem is an edification in which he is still working.

After gaining international fame thanks to the successful series he has starred in, the main fears he has are related to the uncertainty of the future: “I am always thinking about what I am going to do next, without enjoying the moment”, but also in the way in which he manages the vigorexia that he suffered years ago, he said in the Spanish newspaper.

Since Miguel Herrán rose to fame, he has always acknowledged lack of interest in school or work Before his stage as an actor, he preferred nights out with his friends. But that changed when he met Daniel Guzmanthe director of his debut film, for nothingwho offered him a role in this film.

“He was not a person who had dreams or hopes. He was a guy who sank into a well and sank with him whoever he wanted “said the actor, a situation that would change as a result of that meeting with Guzmán.

