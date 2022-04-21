Between teleworking and earning $30,000 more, many are clear: it is better to stay at home

In the United States, there are workers who are willing to give up raises of $30,000 a year in order to always work remotely. That is the main data revealed by a survey carried out by the application for professionals Blind and made to workers of the main North American companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

The numbers. The survey was carried out on some 3,000 workers of the aforementioned companies in 2021, of which 64% responded that they preferred to continue teleworking to receive a salary increase of 30,000 dollars per year, just over 27,500 euros at the current exchange rate.

By company, around 76% of Salesforce workers, 69% of Apple workers, 67% of Google workers, 64% of Amazon workers and 62% of Microsoft workers responded that they preferred to always work from home than increase his salary by $30,000. Of all the companies included in the sample, only JPMorgan and Qualcomm had a higher percentage of employees who preferred money to remote work.

A lot of money, even for the United States. The data is significant especially because of the bulk of the figure. There are many people who would be willing to charge a little less if they offer them the possibility of working 100% of their day remotely, but 27,500 euros are, by themselves, a full salary in Spain. In fact, according to the latest data published in this regard by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), corresponding to 2019, the average salary in Spain is 24,395.98 euros.

The figure is large even for an economy like the United States, with an average salary much higher than the Spanish: 71,456 dollars per year in 2020 according to Statista. Therefore, a significant part of the workers of these large companies would be willing to give up more than 40% of the average wage in the United States to continue working at home.

tech salaries. Of course, we are not talking about just any workers, but about employees of some of the richest companies in the world and, probably, with important positions. And among this group, $30,000 is not the large sum it can be for ordinary mortals.

And it is that, according to the documents presented by the technology companies to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the average Google worker earned just under $300,000 in 2021, a figure similar to that of Meta. Somewhat below these numbers are Twitter, with $232,000 per year, Nvidia, with $217,000, Netflix, with just over $200,000, and Microsoft, with $176,000.

And far below are Apple ($68,000) and Amazon ($32,800), although in these cases the average is quite low because there is an abysmal difference between the salary of their technology workers, with quite high salaries, and those of stores and warehouses.

Image | Joseph Frank