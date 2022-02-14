The pancreas is a gland found in the abdomen that produces certain hormones and enzymes that are useful for digestion.

When some cells of the organ itself increase in an uncontrolled way they could signal the presence of a tumor. It is a problem that mainly affects people who are between 60 and 80 years old and that of the pancreas is one of the most dangerous neoplasms.

In 2020, as reported by the Veronesi Foundation website, 14,300 new cases of patients with this problem were registered. Additionally, pancreatic cancer is among the 5 most common cancers for women over the age of 75.

There are several risk factors that can affect this disease

One of the main elements that can increase the risk of developing this problem is the habit of smoking. Furthermore, heredity and therefore the presence of similar situations in the family could also affect, without forgetting the age factor. In fact, between the ages of 60 and 80, as we have said, this problem would be much more widespread.

Also, few people imagine this, but being overweight could also affect this disease.

What are the symptoms of the problem

People affected by the problem may experience pain, especially in the abdomen or back area.

Another symptom is the sudden onset of diabetes. Regarding this, we emphasize that always feeling tired and exhausted could indicate the presence of diabetes, but also of other pathologies.

Humanitas points out that this could be an early symptom of the problem, which must be kept under control.

Between the ages of 60 and 80, we pay attention to this pancreatic cancer warning that we may have under our eyes

The best known symptom of pancreatic cancer, however, is jaundice. This term refers to the yellowish color that, in such cases, the skin, the sclerae and other tissues of the body take on.

This problem, as a rule, also occurs through a dark coloring of the urine and, conversely, a lighter color of the stool. This, in fact, could be an indicator that indicates the presence of this tumor. In similar situations, therefore, it is necessary to immediately notify your doctor to evaluate the situation.

Visits to diagnose this tumor

The first check for further information is ultrasound, which is an examination through which images of the abdomen are obtained. This is all done via a probe and is a non-invasive and generally painless examination.

Furthermore, the CT scan is the most effective visit to investigate this type of tumor. In this way, very accurate scans of the internal structures are obtained.

This information will be very useful for the doctor to decide when and how to operate.

Other useful tests are magnetic resonance imaging, endoscopy and PET.