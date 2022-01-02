between the market, doubts and returns. Allegri’s first ideas

Listen to the audio version of the article

Juve Napoli: between the transfer market, doubts and returns. Allegri’s first training ideas for the match that will open in 2022

Between the market, doubts and returns. Massimiliano Allegri he finds himself having to untie several training knots, now four days after the first match of 2022 against Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. First hot topic: Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker is tempted by Xavi and Barcelona: Juve will hardly pay 35 million of euros for his redemption at the end of the season, for this reason the Barça occasion would push him to anticipate his return ticket to La Liga. Cherubini will first want to find a replacement (first polls for Icardi), but at the moment it is difficult to predict whether Allegri will rely on his number 9 in attack in the match against the Azzurri.

Let’s get to the good news. Federico Chiesa trains regularly in groups, and is fully recovered by January 6th. Also Dybala he appeared smiling and motivated at Continassa, leaving behind the physical problems he suffered in Venice. Two very important returns, at the moment more per match in progress than from the first minute against Napoli.

Certainties are represented by Szczesny between the poles, Bonucci and De Ligt in defense to replace Giorgio Chiellini (positive at Covid), Locatelli in midfield and Bernardeschi in attack. The other piece of the board is all to be drawn. Alex Sandro-Pellegrini ballot on the left, rebus Cuadrado: if he were to play low right, possible 4-3-3 with McKennie and Rabiot completing the midfield; with Cuadrado alto, on the other hand, 4-4-2 with De Sciglio in defense. Doubts also forward, where Kean paws for a starting shirt, as does Kaio Jorge.