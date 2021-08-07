between the scandal and the uproar of the time

Roberto Russo was born in Rome in November 1947 and begins to savor the world of sets as a still photographer, to then pursue a career behind the camera. In 1983, when he was 36, while filming Flirt, first work with which he will win a prestigious award, begins the relationship with the actress Monica Vitti. She is from 1931, ha sixteen years older and this made many malignant at the time, but it possesses an irresistible charm for men and envied by all women. A beauty, a look and a husky, sensual voice that remain unattainable and that cannot help but fall in love with. And Roberto, in fact, falls madly in love. They remained engaged for 27 years, until, in September 2000, they decide to get married. They do it in Rome, the hometown of both, in the splendid location of the Capitol.

Monica Vitti and Roberto Russo: marriage

Italy in the 1980s was much more moralist and bigoted than today. At the time, it was not usual to see relationships in which the woman was older than her partner, much less those in which the difference exceeded 15 years. When this happened, usually, the romance was first seen with skepticism, then as something wrong and hopelessly destined to end in a short time. The woman was considered a manipulator, the man victim of a spell from which sooner or later he would wake up, inevitably choosing a younger mate.

Imagine the sensation when the protagonists were famous, as in the case of Monica Vitti and Roberto Russo. Maliciousness and malice they surrounded the couple, but they cared for the right, that is, not at all. They went on, experiencing the happiness of the relationship, born after the end of the actress’s relationship with the director Michelangelo Antonioni and with the director of photography Carlo Di Palma.

Monica Vitti’s illness

Then the bad luck, the chance, a mocking destiny put a hand in us. Monica began to suffer from one degenerative disease, something akin to Alzheimer’s. The actress’s public life has gradually thinned out, last TV appearance was in 1994, when he was a guest of Sunday In. A sacrosanct reserve has fallen on her private life, and little has been known in recent years about the actress’s health conditions. The “Chatter”, However, they have not stopped circulating even in this case. A rumor has spread that Monica Vitti was hospitalized in a clinic in Switzerland.

