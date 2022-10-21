between the secret and the messes

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are immersed in a stormy divorce with episodes as bizarre as a judicial agent handing the director and actress documents about the custody of her two children when she was speaking on stage before 4,000 spectators. But both have decided to park their differences and face a common front against a former nanny.

Both stars deny in unison the claims of the nanny, which has revealed alleged intimate details of the former couple. According to her, there was a day when the protagonist of ted lasso He was so desperate that he threw himself under his wife’s car to prevent her from leaving the house to see Harry Styles, his current partner.

Wilde and Sudeikis not only deny what the caregiver said, but also denounce “harassment” that “lasts 18 months,” they explain in a statement. An ugly matter that also affects “our loved ones, close friends and colleagues,” they add. And they conclude that they will continue “putting all our interest in raising and protecting our children, with the sincere hope that [la ex canguro] decide to leave us alone.”

Strict confidentiality clauses

Whether or not the bullying is real The Hand That Rocks the Cradle What they denounce, the truth is that the babysitters of the VIP offspring usually sign strict confidentiality clauses that they do not usually skip, and most have had to go through a series of very complicated tests and meet harsh requirements. An example is the demands of the Kardashian clan to the caregivers of their children, in exchange for a salary of 100,000 euros per month, according to US media.

They have to be available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, they cannot approach any of the sisters or wear jewelry during their working hours “to avoid accidents”, they are prohibited from appearing in reality of the family, lest they become famous; They must have knowledge of fashion to dress the little ones stylishly. And also take care of the pets and prepare the food.

Obviously, they cannot photograph the children under any circumstances or comment on aspects of the upbringing that the parents have decided. In addition, the Kardashians select the least attractive caregivers to avoid possible distractions of their partners.

Kim Kardashian with her four children Instagram

It is not known if this last point was in the minds of Hollywood stars whose love slammed the door and flew away with the babysitter. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had been married for ten years when the actress sensed that her husband was unfaithful to her with her nanny. She put them both on the street. The nanny He sued Jennifer for wrongful termination, claiming it was Affleck who seduced her and not the other way around.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller called off their wedding plans because the actor had an affair with the babysitter of the children he had with his ex, Sadie Frost. Ethan Hawke, for his part, left Uma Thurman and married the nanny of his two children.

Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan, who was previously their children’s babysitter Evan Agostini

Mick Jagger also cheated on Jerry Hall with the baby sitter. And the spice girl Mel B accused her then-husband Stephen Belafonte and the nanny of blackmailing her with a sex tape. She obtained a restraining order against both.

One of the biggest scandals in Hollywood, however, was that of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who for ten years cheated on Maria Shriver with a domestic worker with whom he also had a son that the actor and politician publicly hid for 21 years.





But the usual thing is that the nannies remain in the shadows and nobody gets to know of their existence. Many celebrities want to give the impression that they can do it all: work, maintain a hectic social schedule, be supportive and raise their children alone… when the truth is that they have a lot of help.

Some, like Shonda Rimas, Jessica Alba or Amy Schumer have publicly thanked them for taking care of their children.

The Spanish María Teresa Turrión Borrallo takes care of the three children of the princes of Wales, including the one who will be heir to the crown, Jorge FD

Between the nannies The most famous is the Spanish María Teresa Turrión Borrallo, who has been working for the princes of Wales for years as a governess for the future British heir, Jorge (9), and also for her brothers, Carlota (7) and Luis (4).

With William and Catherine moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, the nanny no longer shares a roof with them. Though she continues to care for the little princes, Turrion is no longer a live-in governess and a house apart from her main residence has been arranged for her.

This change responds both to the lack of sufficient rooms in Adelaide Cottage and to the desire of the now Princes of Wales to take a more active role in raising their three children. It is to be hoped that the governess will continue to be, as in the last almost nine years, discretion personified.

