Between the Ukrainian crisis and expensive energy, our country is running towards economic suicide

The geopolitical tragedy ofUkraine risks expanding into a disintegrated Europe, in which only the Germany it will be able to continue to have gas supplies from Russia through the Baltic gas pipeline. Meanwhile, the 70% reduction in Russian gas that passes through Ukraine and Belarus has already affected many other countries and mainly ours, where the dear energy surpassed the worst forecasts.

In this tragic state of affairs the various European countries are trying to seize what remains of the sources of Italian wealth production, as if they are something more to offer to foreigners. And it is precisely here that the obtuseness of our government manifests itself, since, while the other members of the European Union tend to grab the public state property of essential public services and energy sources, precisely because of the complete darkening of the horizons of a peaceful life, we put on the market, with the ddl Competitionthe small newborn Ita, the latest attempt to keep in Italy the proceeds deriving from air transport (essential public service), as well as the bathing service and the taxi service.

In short, we are running very quickly towards our economic suicide, the negative effects of which are falling, and will fall more and more, on the weaker groups of the population. Moving, therefore, is the demonstration against the privatization of the beaches, which took place yesterday in Castellammare di Stabia, a real demonstration of popular intelligence, which however remained among the latest news in the press.

In my opinion, it is very urgent to reverse course, and declare by law that the state-owned public property of the Italian people is inalienable, unusable, inexropriable, not delocalizable and above all unsuitable for granting (remember that the most fruitful concessions, the radio and television concessions, were given without term, and therefore forever, by Craxi and Mammì to Berlusconi, thus depriving the Italian people of a great source of money production and above all the same possibility of right and truthful information).

In this regard, it should be borne in mind that pursuant to Article 42 of the Constitution, public property, unlike private property, has no limits and therefore cannot be emptied of its content (privatistically it would be said usufruct) consisting of the so-called management platform that grants the concessionaire the entire management of the service and the right to obtain the economic benefits that should instead enter the state budget.

Let it be clear that for our Constitution what belongs to the people and which allows the constitution, identification and maintenance of the Nation is the untouchable public property. Who does not take this truth into account does not pursue the good of the people, who have every reason to ask for an immediate change in this wretched privatization policy.

As usual, I just have to draw attention to articles 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 11, 41, 42, 43 and 118 of our republican and democratic Constitution.