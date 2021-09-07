between toffie and strawberry shades | DireDonna

Just as summer has left us the desire for bright and sun-kissed colors, autumn – which is now just around the corner – brings with it more intense and deeper colors, just like the leaves of the trees that at this time of the year are tinged with a thousand shades that recall the tones of the earth, and then give way to the colder and ethereal colors of winter. So let’s find out what are the latest Announcements in fact of hair colors.

Also for theautumn-winter 2021/2022 to give us an idea of ​​the most popular hair colors are the star. They are celebrities and personalities of the star system who use social networks and fashion shows on the most prestigious red carpets in the world to show us what will be in fashion in the coming months. Let’s see together the most beautiful trends to take inspiration from.

Fall-winter 2021/2022 hair: caramel, all about JLO’s Toffie shade

We also mentioned it in the fashions of this year’s summer and now the caramel withstands the passing seasons, showing up on time for next autumn-winter 2021/2022. Caramel proves to be a winning choice for both those with blond hair and for those with darker hair. Everything lies in the skill of the hair stylists who are able to adapt the caramel to the various basic shades.

The perfect example of caramel for next autumn-winter is wearing it Jennifer Lopez, who in August appeared on her Instagram profile with splendid looks around the world: from Capri (where she was paparazzi with her sweetheart Ben Affleck) to Los Angeles and then again in Venice in a Dolce & Gabbana total look . Experts call JLo caramel a two-dimensional color, consisting of many small intertwined reflections. We start from one warm and brown hue, up to the lighter reflections reminiscent of the color of caramel, warm and enveloping like a cup of steaming tea to sip in front of the fireplace.

Strawberry Blonde by Kristen Stewart, the blonde is tinged with autumn (and red)

The red carpet of the Venice Film Festival always gives excellent ideas for the trends to come, hairstyles and hair are no exception. This year the festival was full of faces arriving directly from overseas who brought luster and glamor to the Lido.

Kristen Stewart won everyone’s attention with a new, defined color Strawberry Blonde: literally indicates a blonde with a hint of strawberry red. The color was developed specifically for the leading actress of the film “Spencer” from the hands ofcolor expert Daniel Moon, in collaboration with Adir Abergel. The research led the two to obtain a color that seems to come directly from the 60s / 70s, with wonderful red and gold streaks.

The enveloping and reassuring warmth of Lady Gaga’s brown

But the fall-winter 2021/2022 does not only foresee trends towards blond or that dare light and red shades, he thought about it Lady Gaga to propose a warm and intense brown, which could keep us company in the coming winter months.

We had left her in a very dark version to act in Italy in the film dedicated to the life of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott (the film is expected in theaters in November 2021). We find it more or less the same color, in a brown, however, lighter and warmer, perfect for next autumn and which winks at the divas of the past. A few weeks ago walking the streets of Los Angeles, the artist was immortalized with a collected look that recalls the timeless beauty of Audrey Hepburn. Fans are sure: You haven’t seen a Lady Gaga with such dark hair in years now. Her bon ton hairstyles do not go unnoticed, so much so that they become a trend for the next seasons of the current year.

Gigi Hadid’s blonde gray

The shade of blonde chosen by Gigi Hadid and Amanda Seyfried it does not require too many retouching and “maintenance” because it is a mix of gray and golden beige shades reminiscent of the color of the sand. Plus, it has the added bonus of being comfortable with most skin tones, seeing is believing!