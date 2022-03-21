between wellness and genetics

Technical article published in number 247 of the magazine Frisona Espaola









We all know that animal welfare is becoming more and more important in the livestock sector. On the one hand, to satisfy the demands of public opinion and the strict European laws. On the other, because studies confirm that greater well-being leads to better productive, reproductive and health performance and, therefore, to higher incomes.





At ANAFIBJ we are also paying attention to this issue and, in fact, a general “health and well-being” index is being developed for Friesian cattle, linked to genetic aspects that represent situations of well-being for the animal. We are thinking of including several indices related mainly to the physical state and health of the animal, but also to the presence of the gene polled, which identifies animals that are born without horns in a “natural” way (therefore, without the need for the dehorning operation that normally generates stress for the animals). In addition to the important aspect of welfare, which is largely satisfied with the use of hornless bulls, we want to focus on this issue also because of the importance of introducing new lines in the selection in the Italian Friesian breed, creating the possibility of reducing the rate inbreeding and introduce genetic diversity.





If you want to read the full article, you can download it from this link or also from “Documents”.





