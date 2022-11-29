Beverly and Noah as a couple again? A blogger dumps evidence

Reality TV fans immediately fell in love with the couple beverly and Noah. The two candidates fell in love at first sight in The Princes of Love 8 and they even got engaged a year later in The Princes of Love 9.

If they appeared even more in love than ever in The Fifty, the star-studded reality TV show in which they made a cameo appearance, Beverly and Noah announced sad news to their fans on October 27th. Indeed, the two fiancés have formalized their breakup. “I ask that you respect our choice and our privacy. We decided, Beverly and myself to separate. It’s hard enough as it is“, wrote Noah.

Beverly is reportedly back in a relationship with Noah

For her part, Beverly also spoke and indicated that she wanted to remain discreet, while not hiding her sadness. “I’m never going to comment on this breakup that is destroying me… 💔 thank you very much for your messages of love. I loved him too much not to hate him…“, explains the one who had to cancel her participation in Apprentice adventurers 5 for a tragic reason.

But reversal of situation, according to Aqababe, the couple would have given themselves a new chance! In story, the blogger claimed that Beverly and her ex were spotted together. “Glimpsed at VnB in Narbonne today, Beverly and Noah together. It looks like the couple are back !” he wrote.