Beverly Hills Cop II: plot, cast and sequel to the film with Eddie Murphy

The film trilogy of Beverly Hills Cop is one of the most popular ever, particularly for its ability to mix crime and comedy in an original and brilliant way. With very high earnings all over the world, the films in the series have established themselves as real cult, thanks above all to the indomitable protagonist Alex Foley, played by the actor Eddie Murphy. After a very successful first chapter, the sequel arrived in 1987 Beverly Hills Cop II, directed this time by Tony Scott, director famous for films such as Top Gun, Public Enemy And Man on Fire – The fire of revenge.

Written by Larry Ferguson And Warren Skaaren, this sequel was not actually planned, as the producers were more interested in developing the character of Foley in a television series. Murphy, however, was opposed to this idea, thus requesting the making of new films for the cinema. Thus began his new adventures, still in Beverly Hills. Comedy and action are naturally joined by a great soundtrack, characterized in particular by the song Shakedown from Bob Seger, nominated for best song at the Oscars.

Despite having earned less than in the previous film, Beverly Hills Cop II However, it has established itself as a smash hit, grossing $ 276 million against a budget of $ 27. For fans of the first chapter, it’s an unmissable sequel, featuring Murphy’s inimitable charisma. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main platforms will also be listed streams containing the film in its catalog.

Beverly Hills Cop II: the plot of the movie

In the second chapter of the trilogy, Alex Foley is now engaged in the investigation of the attempted murder of the captain Andrew Bogomil, your dear colleague. The latter, who was in fact engaged in a delicate case of corruption and arms trafficking, remembers only being wounded by a seductive lady in black. Once again, the main policeman wishes to go in search of the truth, but is hindered by his new boss, Harold Lutz. But Foley was never inclined to follow the rules, and so along with the faithful Billy Rosenwood And John Taggart he goes back to Beverly Hills to find out the reasons behind the attack.

First, however, Foley and his colleagues will have to be able to decipher an anonymous message, composed of cut out letters of the alphabet, that has come down to them. This leads them back to the mysterious Karla Fry, who turns out to be the director of a very private club. Undertaking investigations into it, the three policemen discover that behind it is hidden a round of robberies. The money made from these is then used to buy deadly weapons, which are then resold in Central and South America. The ruthless boss hides behind the operation Maxwell Dent. Stopping him and crashing his business is the only way Foley can do his colleague justice.

Beverly Hills Cop II: the cast of the film

Today it would be unthinkable to imagine the policeman Alex Foley character with a different face than Murphy’s. Still, he wasn’t the first choice for the role, which was actually meant for a white actor. The role was in fact initially offered to Mickey Rourke And Sylvester Stallone, who refused, however, due to creative differences. With Murphy’s entry into the cast, however, the project finally came to life and thanks to his charisma the actor made it something very personal. In fact, Murphy participated for the first time in his career also in the writing of some parts of the film, thus adapting them better to himself. Now a star, he received a fee of $ 8 million for this sequel, out of a total of 27 budget.

Once again at his side are the actors Judge Reinhold in the role of Billy Rosenwood e John Ashton in those of John Taggart. The German actor Jurgen Prochnow is the ruthless Maxwell Dent, while Brigitte Nielsen, a famous Eighties fashion icon, plays here in the role of Karla Fry. For her it was one of the first roles in the cinema after her debut in Yado. They also act in the film Dean Stockwell as Charles Cain, Ronny Cox in those of Andrew Bogomil e Robert Pastorelli with the role of Vinnie. Then there are two important cameos: the first is that of Hugh Hefner, founder of the magazine Playboy, which appears in the role of himself. The second is instead that of the actor Chris Rock, in the shoes of a waiter.

Beverly Hills Cop II: the sequel, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

After this successful second installment, it was released in 1994 Beverly Hills Cop III, where Foley finds himself having to deal with the murder of his historic boss, Inspector Douglas Todd. While not getting the appreciation had by the first two, this too managed to give life to good collections, thanks of course to the constant presence of Murphy, essential star of the saga. For years there has also been talk of the possibility of making a fourth chapter. In 2016 this was finally confirmed, with Murphy ready to reprise the role. The film, which is expected to be released by Netflix, appears to be currently being written.

While waiting to see these sequels, you can enjoy Beverly Hills Cop II thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is indeed available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once the reference platform has been chosen, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 26 January at 23:15 On the canal Italy 2.

Source: IMDb