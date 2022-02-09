Beverly Zhu Yi the US-made Chinese figure skater who falls at the Beijing Olympics and becomes a “traitor” – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi, correspondent from Beijing

The 19-year-old (born and raised in the United States) ended up on the ground on the first day in the individual competition and the home crowd took it as a betrayal: on the web she received offenses and hateful sentences

Is called Beverly, 19, born and raised in the United States. But for these Olympics you have recovered your Chinese name (and nationality): Zhu Yibecause a very promising figure skater and the recruiters of the red team have courted her, convincing her to choose her parents’ flag instead of the stars and stripes one, in the shadow of which she grew up.

We must not be scandalized by the mandarin acquisition campaign within the Chinese diaspora in the world: they are common games to feed the medal table at the Olympics and in all sports. We Italians have been masters of football tactics for decades; Great Britain and France they line up super athletes from the former colonies. But Beverly Zhu Yi was not lucky. she crashed the first day in the individual competition and the home crowd took it as a betrayal. The haters of the web have begun to rail against the girl who arrived fromAmericawhich stumbles when speaking Chinese and has embarrassed the homeland with its failure.

On Weibo, Twitter Mandarin, the hashtag #LacadutadiZhu has collected in a few hours the ugliness of 200 million shares and comments such as: You’re a shame, buggered, incapable, go back to where you came from. Weibo has finally decided to ban the hashtag and delete the most ferocious and vulgar posts, but after those millions of bloody stabs, the poor skater fell on the ice reduced to a rag, fell twice more and finished last. the austere news agency Xinhua intervened: All the young athletes who take the field for China have the right to time and tolerance to improve themselves. Don’t cry baby Zhu Yi, we are with you.

