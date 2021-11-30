More and more people are taking drugs even before the age of 50. In old age, however, the percentage of injections, drops and tablets rises dramatically. According to recent estimates, seniors take between 5 and 10 medications a day on average. However, an authoritative Italian research, coordinated by Jefferson University in Philadelphia, has revealed that not all drugs are good for the body of the elderly. Indeed, according to research results, the prescription of some drugs would be strongly discouraged after the age of 65 because it could cause damage. Above all, some very common antihypertensive drugs have been banned, but not only.

Beware because these 2 hypertension medications could have harmful effects after a certain age

A team of experts from Parma’s ASL and Philadelphia’s Jefferson University wanted to draw up a list of drugs that are dangerous for the elderly. To do this, he carried out a painstaking study on a sample of about 90,000 patients over 65. In just two years, researchers have reduced the use of potentially harmful drugs by 35% (and their work is not finished yet) .

Specifically, they identified 3 categories of drugs. In order, they are: that of drugs to avoid, that of inappropriate drugs, that of drugs to be used only under strict medical supervision. The first category mainly includes antihypertensive drugs, such as clonidine and methyldopa. So be careful because these 2 hypertension drugs could have harmful effects after a certain age.

But the list doesn’t end there. It is full of many other drugs of daily use, which are likely to stimulate health falls in the elderly.

What are other medicines that it might be best not to use when you are older

The list of drugs not recommended by the team of researchers includes as many as 23 drug classes. Out of all the NSAIDs, anti-inflammatories widely used but whose prolonged use is not recommended for the elderly (better not to exceed 2 weeks).

Duty limitations also for spironolactone, a drug used for heart failure, which over 25 mg per day could generate hyperkalaemia.

However, some antidepressants should be avoided, such as citalopram, amitriptyline, and escitalopram, which we can replace with other serotonin inhibitors.

Pump inhibitor treatments, often prescribed for gastric problems, should never exceed a year. Some antiarrhythmic drugs can also do harm, so they are on the list.

