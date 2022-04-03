“Beware, Covid is not over”

The masks to be worn still compulsorily to access indoor venues and on public transport clash a lot with the desire for freedom taken in many people after the end of the state of emergency, a stop identified by many as a ‘free all’. The end of the state of emergency to contain the contagions from Covidhowever, did not coincide with the end of the virus. Indeed, every day there is a small step forward in that trend of increase in infections which is certainly not a new boom, a new surge in cases, but which alarms virologists and experts, with a long and threatening shadow that advances: a new variantcall Covid XE variant, which in Great Britain was in. But in all of this, the question that many are asking is: when the masks can be removed?

Masks, that’s when they can be removed

A date on the evaluation of when the masks can be removed is anticipated by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza: Fr.For the third ten days of April, an evaluation on the use of masks is planned, to decide how to orient oneself starting on May 1st, the date currently foreseen for the end of the obligation to wear them indoors, said Speranza in the Mezz ‘broadcast. now more than Rai 3. «I continue to consider the basic masks – said the Minister of Health -. At the moment they are mandatory indoors and we will evaluate their use in the third ten days of April, to understand well which choices to make from May 1st ».

Hope half an hour more than Rai 3 also wanted to mention the Russian mission in Italy. “In those hours we had an extraordinary need for support from other countries as well, I remember that with that mission 30 lung respirators, 500,000 masks and a series of other material arrived – said the Minister of Health -. Now it will be possible to deepen, it will be possible to verify but it seems to me with sincerity that there is a bit too much spy story around this affair ».

Cauda (Gemini): “Yes to the masks, the virus is not over”

Also Roberto Caudadirector of the Uoc Infectious Diseases of Gemelli Polyclinic Of Romeargues that it is wrong to let your guard down against the virus: «Woe to losing prevention measures such as vaccinations, but masks are also an important defense against the virus. Covid, and I have been repeating myself for several days, is not over ».

Prof. Cauda, ​​how was the new XE variant born that triggered a new WHO alarm?

«The new variant was born from a replication error, as all variants of the virus are born. And it’s showing a biological advantage. At the moment it does not seem to produce serious damage, as happened with the Delta variant of Covid, but it is certainly more transmissible. WHO claims variant XE is a mix, a recombinant mutation of Omicron 1 And Omicron 2and that it is 10% more transmissible than Omicron 2. However, we still know very little about this new variant ».

What tools do we have to stop it?

“I would be very cautious in abolishing the masks indoors, first of all, and I would insist on vaccination, even if the vaccines we have available today have already given their best.”

In what sense have vaccines already given their best?

«In the sense that they had been prepared to fight Covid as it was identified in Wuhan. Then, they also proved effective against the Delta variant, but new ‘multicomponent’ vaccines are now needed, capable of counteracting a broader spectrum of Covid variants “.

Is there any new vaccine coming?

“Yup. For example, a new oral vaccine is being tested. New vaccines could allow wider coverage against Covid and its mutations, old and new, and then yes I would like to suggest a new vaccination in the fall to try to curb both the transmissibility of the virus and the more serious effects of the disease. can bring”.

So isn’t a fourth dose recommended with the vaccines we have today?

“I wouldn’t recommend it, except for fragile people. While I recommend taking the third dose to those who have not yet taken it ».

Why does Covid still manage to infect so many people?

“The problem is the children: they have not been vaccinated and are a carrier of the virus”

What summer awaits us?

«In 2020 the lockdown proved to be an effective tool, and allowed us to experience an almost normal summer. In 2021 it was vaccines that gave us the chance to have a good summer. For the summer months of 2022 I hope, again thanks to vaccines, a slowdown in infections and a drop in hospital admissions, especially in intensive therapies“.

