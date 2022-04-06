Practicing proper oral hygiene is the most important step in preserving the health of your teeth and gums. Brushing your teeth every day is absolutely necessary to prevent the formation of tartar and the onset of cavities. As dentists recommend, it is important to brush your teeth at least three times a day, after main meals. Particularly accurate must be the evening washing, to be combined with the use of dental floss, tongue cleaner and mouthwash to prevent the proliferation of bacteria in our mouth during the hours of sleep. But be careful, because many do not know that it is actually very wrong to brush your teeth as soon as you have finished eating a meal. Let’s see why.

We should wait half an hour before brushing our teeth

How many times have we brushed our teeth at lightning speed after having breakfast before rushing out of the house to go to work? Or to do it at lunchtime, when we are almost finished chewing the last bite of sandwich? In fact, brushing your teeth right after a meal is totally wrong. Dentists recommend waiting at least half an hour after eating. But why does it hurt to brush your teeth immediately after eating?

Beware, many brush their teeth after eating but that’s why according to dentists this is a serious mistake

The problem is that immediately after having eaten a meal, an acidic environment is created in our mouth. Acid, we know, is one of the worst enemies of tooth enamel. The first minutes after a meal are therefore those of greatest vulnerability for tooth enamel. Scrubbing the tooth surface with the toothbrush right now risks ruining the enamel layer and thinning it. As a result, it could make it easier for tooth decay to develop in the future. The pH of the mouth returns to normal after about half an hour after eating a meal. This is why we should wait half an hour after eating before brushing our teeth.

We rinse our mouth with water after consuming any sweet food or drink

Beware, many brush their teeth immediately after eating, but this is a mistake, as it could lead to thinning of the enamel. Instead of rubbing, to get rid of the acid inside the mouth more quickly we should get into the habit of rinsing with plain water. This is also true when we consume drinks, especially sugary or carbonated ones, but also tea and coffee. In this way, the pH of the mouth will normalize more quickly.

