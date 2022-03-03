Beware of 604372034, 611251587 and other very active SPAM phones

Rare is the day that we do not receive a SPAM call with the intention of selling us something or numbers that call and do not even answer when we pick up the phone. Some of them are behind telephone scams and others simply seek to sell you promotional services such as telephone rates, discounts on electricity and water bills, etc. In any case, you should be careful with the SPAM phones that we will show you below, since they are the most reported by users.
There are many places where we provide our personal phone number and this causes unwanted calls or SPAM. Our mobile or landline phone number is very succulent information for the world of telesales and marketing. Companies never seem to get tired of peppering you with calls in order to sell you something. Phone numbers rotate from one employee to another and there are days when you get calls from the same company several times. One of the most popular alternatives to avoid them is to sign up for the Robinson List, although sometimes we can’t even avoid them with those. Next, we are going to show you the 5 most active SPAM phone numbers that exist at the moment according to the web Listaspam.com.
The 5 most reported SPAM numbers
In the world of telemarketing it seems that anything goes. As much as you have told them that you are not interested in what they want to sell you, they continue to insist and insist. That is why one of the solutions to avoid this type of calls is block the numbers directly. Complicated work because each company has so many lines that in the end they end up bothering you again for another band. Many times we don’t even know where they are calling from and a good way to find out is to consult websites where we can find out the origin of a phone number and leave comments about them. These are the most active SPAM numbers at the moment.
604372034
The calls from this number have been classified as telemarketing five times, on four occasions of alleged fraud and on two of identity theft. Accumulate a total of 69 complaints and 13,057 searches at the time we are writing these lines. Many users claim that they keep calling and hanging up or that it is even a scam. There is disparity of opinion about the origin of the call, considering different versions that point to Endesa, MásMóvil, Movistar or Vodafone.
611251587
In second position we find the number 611251587 with 55 complaints and 10,810 searches, which reflects that it is also a fairly active number at the moment. Users say that they call every day at the same time, and that in most cases they do not even answer. An answering machine replies “goodbye” and ends the call after a few seconds.
604372056
Located in third position with 4,957 searches and 41 complaints. Most of the complaints indicate that as soon as they pick up the call they do not get an answer and several of the comments indicate that they pose as the Movistar telephone company or electricity marketers.
662980782
The latest comments about this number corroborate that they have even received more than 17 calls by this number in the last 3 days. The origin seems to be from the Naturgy company. The best alternative is to block it and mark it as SPAM.
662980778
This number is also listed as being a constant and annoying bullying. Users also relate it to Naturgy and state that they have been receiving calls of the same type for weeks, even calling at hours when telemarketing is not allowed.