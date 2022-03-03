Beware of 604372034, 611251587 and other very active SPAM phones

There are many places where we provide our personal phone number and this causes unwanted calls or SPAM. Our mobile or landline phone number is very succulent information for the world of telesales and marketing. Companies never seem to get tired of peppering you with calls in order to sell you something. Phone numbers rotate from one employee to another and there are days when you get calls from the same company several times. One of the most popular alternatives to avoid them is to sign up for the Robinson List, although sometimes we can’t even avoid them with those. Next, we are going to show you the 5 most active SPAM phone numbers that exist at the moment according to the web Listaspam.com.

The 5 most reported SPAM numbers

In the world of telemarketing it seems that anything goes. As much as you have told them that you are not interested in what they want to sell you, they continue to insist and insist. That is why one of the solutions to avoid this type of calls is block the numbers directly. Complicated work because each company has so many lines that in the end they end up bothering you again for another band. Many times we don’t even know where they are calling from and a good way to find out is to consult websites where we can find out the origin of a phone number and leave comments about them. These are the most active SPAM numbers at the moment.

604372034

The calls from this number have been classified as telemarketing five times, on four occasions of alleged fraud and on two of identity theft. Accumulate a total of 69 complaints and 13,057 searches at the time we are writing these lines. Many users claim that they keep calling and hanging up or that it is even a scam. There is disparity of opinion about the origin of the call, considering different versions that point to Endesa, MásMóvil, Movistar or Vodafone.