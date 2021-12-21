Beware of anti-5G pendants and necklaces, they can be radioactive

On connectivity 5G he has heard of everything and many believe that not only is it harmful for the health, but also that together with vaccines it is part of a plan to subjugate the minds and / or exterminate us all – and not necessarily in that order.

Despite the reassurances from the main health authorities (like the ISS), many people have decided to protect themselves in some way and, in the face of a need (whether true or false), solutions have been created to protect themselves from the “potential threat”. These include the “quantum pendants“,”negative ion necklaces and bracelets “ And masks which should protect the stillness of our sleep from negative waves capable of altering our “inner energy”.

Unfortunately, as the Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS) from the Netherlands, behind these objects often hides not only a possible scam, but also a danger sanitary. A study commissioned by the ANVS and conducted by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) revealed that these products may emit ionizing radiation. The products covered by the study are listed at this address – in particular two brands are involved, Energy Armor and Magnetix.

“The measured radiation level is low and the risk of health problems is also low. However, it cannot be completely ruled out that Continued use of these products for an extended period may prove to be harmful to your long-term health“, writes the ANVS advising them to stop wearing these products, store them safely – in their packaging or in a closed or sealed bag and then in a closed cabinet – and wait for information on how to return them. In fact, they should not be thrown in the trash, must be managed by a company with the necessary experience to deal with these substances.

The ANVS has informed all known suppliers of these products in the Netherlands that their sale is prohibited and that they must immediately stop trading. The anti 5G devices, among the 10 analyzed, contain “radioactive materials and therefore continuously emit ionizing radiation, thus exposing the wearer”.

Exposure to ionizing radiation can cause adverse health effects, as damage tissues and DNA, causing, for example, theredness of the skin. Although the term “negative ions” leads you to think so, ionic air purifiers do not fall into the category as they do not contain radioactive materials.

