Bitcointhe main cryptocurrency by diffusion and capitalization, was also the first to bear this name: in the not so distant 2009 the final version of what can be considered the first real form of digital currency based on cryptocurrency was developed.

The first part of the “life” of Bitcoin and related tokens (BTC) did not immediately shake traditional economies but over time the platform developed by Satoshi Nakamoto has found more and more space among investors and its development and the increasingly frequent capitalizations have led BTC to be accepted in more and more contexts, contributing decisively to the development of increasingly diversified cryptocurrencies.

Flexibility and volatility

All cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin in the lead, are unrelated to state and national bodies and of any other form: this means that the value is changed exclusively by the user’s request, substantially when this increases, the value of the tokens, undergoes an increase in value, which lead new investors to buy them. Bitcoin today maintains the status of the most important cryptocurrency, whose value influences in a more or less important way that of all the others, today in tens of thousands.

Beware of Bitcoin: here’s what’s going on, crazy

2021 was very important for Bitcoin: it has become the official currency in countries such as El Salvador and Paraguay, and is considered relatively stable, although the value continues to be “elastic” depending on political and economic events.

JPmorgan, one of the most influential banking multinationals in the world, has in recent years provided increasingly important “forecasts” on the trend of Bitcoin, which recently enjoyed a new capitalization of over $ 1300 billion. According to JPmorgan, to be truly considered a full-fledged currency, Bitcoin would have to improve its degree of reliability, because it is currently much more “volatile” than gold, and this keeps the most important investors out.

The prospects according to JPmorgan are however optimistic: in the future Bitcoin could reach and exceed US $ 150,000 in value.



