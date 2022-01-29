Beware of BRATA the virus that robs us and then resets our smartphone is the new danger

A virus could be able to both steal all of our data and reset the device we use in seconds. But how is it possible to recognize it, and what will we have to do to reject it?

In Italy a new alarm to IT level, and which seems to be worrying all those who know what we are talking about. It looks like the virus BRATAin addition to subtracting the data relating to Bank accountcan also erase the information on the smartphone so that a reset.

To locate it was the cybersecurity company Cleafy which, in this case, described it as potentially malware dangerous and which has evolved with the spend some time. The new variant has been circulating since December 2021 and made its debut in several countries, such as the United Kingdomin Polandin Latin America and now also in Italy. How can we defend ourselves from this cyber evil?

The solutions to counter BRATA

BRATAin fact, it is a RATacronym for Remote Access Trojan, that is a sort of remote-controlled Trojan horse and that if it can infect a device with a fake application, it can cause considerable troubles. Indeed, with a activation code accurate, is able to steal i money from Bank account. The first signs came last summer when a group of cybercriminals had started one phishing campaign to banking theme, using the names and graphics of some important Italian credit institutions. If users were being sent on these counterfeit sitesthey could be easily fooled yourself.

To enter the mobile phonesthe applications require the granting of authorizations on the phone Androidwhich suggests that the virus may begin to do damage starting from that moment. In fact, with a SMS sent by the bank as a second authentication factor, hackers can easily unlock current account transactions.

In short, let’s say it’s one critic situation and from which it seems that it is difficult protect yourself, however, it seems that there are some ways to do this. We will have to take care never to click on i links received Street e-mail or SMSlet alone download applications that are not already on the Google Play Store. Last but not least, never concede permissions to unknown apps.