Beware of brittle nails that flake easily, they could be a wake-up call for these pathologies

Brittle nails are a problem that many face. The causes of this alteration in the shape and structure of the nails can be different. It could be a transient problem that goes away after a short time. But it could also be a wake-up call for other pathologies.

It is perfectly normal to have nails that flake off easily after using harsh chemicals. Even the use of gel and semi-permanent on the nails could lead to further fragility, especially if not removed correctly. We have already seen what to do and what to put on brittle nails after removing the semi-permanent to remedy.

However, having suddenly brittle nails could be a symptom of real diseases. When dealing with a persistent problem that does not resolve itself in a short time it is better to be careful.

As stated by the authoritative Humanitas website, it could be linked to pathologies such as hypo and hyperthyroidism. Or even to basic immune diseases such as Lichen. But having brittle nails could also be linked to iron deficiency. In addition to weakness and paleness, it is brittle nails and hair that can indicate this pathology, anemia.

Not only psoriasis, eczema or eating disorders could also result in nails that flake easily. Better beware of these seemingly harmless symptoms because they may be hiding more.

For example, if we suffer or have suffered from nail biting we could now have very fragile nails. This compulsive disorder leads patients to bite their nails and in severe cases even cuticles. Those suffering from this problem may also find themselves dealing with nail fungus.

Having brittle nails is not an emergency, on the contrary it is often a discomfort that could be solved even on its own. However, it could be linked to these pathologies or other more serious ones such as Sjogren's Syndrome or tuberculosis.

It is always good to immediately inform the doctor who will be able to give us a diagnosis and prescribe the right therapy. Maybe it will just be ointments or lotions that help promote healing by moisturizing the nails. Or biotin-based supplements that would serve to increase the strength of the nails. In any case, it is always good to be extremely cautious and listen to our body.