Beware of cash in the family: what are the risks

As anticipated in recent months, starting from January 1, 2022, all payments in cash that exceed the figure of one thousand euros: concretely, therefore, from the limit of 1,999.99 euros we have passed to the maximum ceiling of 999.99 euros. The war on cash, made effective with the implementation of the tax decree determined by the Conte-bis government, is therefore enriched with a new chapter, with the aim, at least the declared one, to combat tax evasion and facilitate electronic transactions as much as possible. traceable by the tax authorities.

However, it will not only be the owners or customers of clubs and shops that will have to pay attention, but also the members of the same family unit. The rule, in fact, will also apply to families, which will not be exempt from penalties.

The exceptions

You will be able to pay or withdraw over a thousand euros only when you act directly on your current account: the rule establishes an absolute prohibition in the event that the transaction involves two different subjects. Cash transactions remain permitted as far as the remuneration of self-employed or occasional work is concerned: green light, therefore to the payment of domestic collaborators with a regular contract and also to all those addressed to the public administration. On the other hand, the treatment reserved for foreigners who make cash payments within the national territory: for them the limit rises up to 15 thousand euros, without prejudice to the obligation for commercial, hospitality or tourist activities in general, to promptly notify the collection directly to the Agenzia delle enter.

Eye in the family

The ban on exceeding € 999.99 remains in the case of fractional payments and, what is more, in the case of donations or loans between family members, even if they belong to the same nucleus. Mixed payments, i.e. those partially traceable by the tax authorities (debit / credit cards or debit cards) and partially in cash, are only suitable if the latter remain below the imposed threshold. (Click here to find out all about cash movements between parents and children)

Fines

Exceeding the maximum cash limit entails sanctions ranging from 1000 up to 50 thousand euros. Failure to report will also be punished by law, with fines of between 3,000 and 15,000 euros.