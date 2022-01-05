Beware of cash: rounding is triggered

The ban on payments in cash above a thousand euros instead of two thousand as it worked until last year. Indeed, 999.5 euros to be precise, since this is the exact figure that should not be exceeded.

What the regulation says

As we discussed in Giornale.it, in fact, it is forbidden to exceed this figure between any two subjects, both natural and legal persons. The regulation referred to in Article 13 quater of Legislative Decree 50/2017, then, requires rounding down for reasons related to the costs of producing 1 and 2 cent coins (hence 999.5 euros).

The exemption for foreigners

It seems a paradox but it is not: as it reports The sun 24 hours, in fact, the same rule does not apply to foreigners present in Italy who can carry out transactions in cash up to 15 thousand euro thanks to an exemption governed by article 3 of Legislative Decree 16/2012, which later became law number 44 of 2012. Therefore, the purchase of goods and services related to tourism made by people who have a different citizenship from the Italian one and reside outside the Italian state, they can operate transactions of 15 times higher than Italians. In any case, however, anyone who sells or buys an asset for such a sum must notify the Revenue Agency and deposit the collection through an authorized intermediary.

What the anti-money laundering law says

It is clear that cash transactions exceeding this amount are prohibited, even if divided into several payments: to make higher transfers, one can only resort to the help of banks, the Italian post office, electronic money institutions and payment institutions. The anti-money laundering legislation defines a fractional transaction with the definition of “ a unitary operation in terms of economic value, for an amount equal to or greater than the limits established by this decree, carried out through several operations, individually lower than the limits, carried out at different times and in a limited period of time set at seven days “ .

Anyone who violates the new limitation on payment in cash will see an administrative penalty ranging from one thousand to 50 thousand euros applied. The only thing that does not add up is that it is an exclusively Italian restriction that could be in contrast with the EU rules that provide for the mandatory opinion of the ECB on the matter. The ECB itself had already solicited its involvement in December 2019 and May 2020, but the government of the time turned a deaf ear.