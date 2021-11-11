Beware of dried fruit for cholesterol: this is what happens

More and more articulated dietary regimes have been progressively developed to limit more or less serious disorders and diseases, especially those increasingly frequent such as high cholesterol. As is known, cholesterol is a lipid that occurs naturally in the human body and plays a particularly important role for the digestive system (for example, it serves to develop bile), but which if “unbalanced” in values ​​can represent a problem.

Good and bad cholesterol

In fact, in the context of nutrition it is customary to divide the “bad” cholesterol, defined LDL by Low Density Lipoproteins which, if in excessive quantities, tends to form “obstacles” within the vascular system, obstructing the arteries and the normal outflow of blood. blood. On the contrary, the “good” one, known as HDL, ie high density lipoproteins, works precisely to limit the development of the LDL one, operating in its inverse, ie relocating it to the liver if in excessive quantities to be disposed of by the body.

Dried fruit for cholesterol: here’s what happens

Although only 1/5 of the amount of cholesterol is influenced by lifestyle and therefore also by diet, proper nutrition decisively favors the management of these two values ​​which, if not carefully managed, lead to various problems.

In the context of foodstuffs, the very useful properties of the dried fruit, especially walnuts, which contain a large amount of Omega 3 and Vitamin E, substances that are very useful for promoting the work of “good” cholesterol, as well as for keeping blood sugar at bay. However, we must not exaggerate because the calorie intake is quite high even if it is mainly unsaturated fats, therefore definable as good, the main advice given by nutritionists is to consume nuts, and in general any type of dried fruit, as a snack instead of industrial ones, limiting themselves to an intake of 30 grams per day.

Almonds and chestnuts are less caloric, which allow a “safe” consumption of more than 50-60 grams per day.