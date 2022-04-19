Beware of eating honey on an empty stomach, this is what happens

What happens if you eat honey on an empty stomach? If you are wondering this, you can find the answer in the next few lines of this article.

When it comes to honey, it is worth remembering that on the web there is a lot of talk about diets that see it as the protagonist. For example, some people recommend taking a teaspoon in the morning on an empty stomach. According to several points of view, this natural remedy is effective for weight loss.

What’s real?

The first thing to say in this regard is the fact that today there is no evidence of the scientific efficacy of these treatments. Of course, eating honey is not harmful to your health, except in cases where you have to contend with allergies.

In fact, this food contains natural sugars, but also other precious nutrients. For example, calcium – present at 5 mg per hectogram – is essential for the health of bones and teeth.

Also noteworthy is the presence of iron, which oversees the synthesis of hemoglobin and red blood cells. Honey is also a source of potassium, a mineral that plays an important role in regulating blood pressure and preventing cardiovascular disease. As for vitamins, we point out that honey is characterized by the presence of vitamin C. Or ascorbic acid, essential for controlling the activity of free radicals and increasing the efficiency of the immune system. Also do not forget the presence of vitamins of group B. In honey we find in particular vitamin B2 and vitamin B3, essential for maintaining the efficiency of the metabolism.

Honey: how to choose it?

Eating honey on an empty stomach is valuable for health. As for the effects on weight, we point out that to see them it is necessary to embrace a healthy diet and not forget physical activity.

In any case, choosing good honey is important when deciding to add honey to your diet. The first thing to say is that it is good to turn to Italian honey. To know if you have made the right choice, you need to read the labels and avoid products that say “European or non-European honey blend”.

In addition, it is recommended to pay close attention to the coloring, which should be as uniform as possible.

In addition, honey is also used in the cosmetic industry. Right now, the first thing we talk about is its ability to help remove impurities from the skin. As for the contraindications, we remember diabetes, overweight and the age of less than 12 months (risk of botulinum toxin infection). Concentrates beneficial nutrients. This food, depending on the plant that produces it, can have different aromas and can be appreciated by experts with the same skills that winemakers use to identify wines and also known for their ability to promote concentration.

