“Beware of Finland”. War, catastrophic scenarios – Libero Quotidiano





In the end, the invasion will not happen. He is convinced of it Vincenzo Camporini, which sees Ukraine as an absolutely hostile territory for Russia. “Vladimir Putin in case of invasion it could not even count on the consent of the Russian-speaking population and this would transform the control of the territory into a very expensive operation in military terms. “If not for a war between Moscow and Kiev, the general, former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and now in charge of security and defense of Action, is worried about the prolonged confrontation between NATO forces and the Russian ones on the eastern borders Europe. “When troops and vehicles of this entity move – explains al Newspaper – the risk of an accident grows exponentially “.

For Putin, the armed forces are a foreign policy tool. The latter serve the Tsar for report your presence and importance. In essence, according to the general’s reasoning, the Russian president is aiming at Ukraine in order to obtain a start of the famous Kiev 2 agreements of 2015 which have never been implemented. And again: Russia “demands concrete autonomy for the eastern regions of Ukraine so as to impose itself as the protector of Russian minorities. But to justify external interference with the defense of minorities it is very dangerous. Also because in Estonia and Lithuania there are very substantial Russian minorities. And the pretext of defending a European minority sparked the Second World War “.

According to Camporini, however, the tsar did not consider that Sweden and Finland, even without being part of NATO, collaborate with it. “In the face of the threats to Ukraine, Finland is beginning to wonder whether it is better to maintain a neutral status or to benefit from that article 5 which guarantees NATO countries allied aid. Thus, after the efforts to keep NATO away from Ukraine, Putin risks finding it in Finland “.