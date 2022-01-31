Beware of home bonuses: because everything gets complicated

As we recently saw on Giornale.it, to avoid new scams through the Superbonus, the government has hypothesized to limit the assignment of credits: it can only be done once as established by decree law 4/2022.

What changes to ordinary bonuses

By absorbing the decree against fraud, the new maneuver has however introduced a kind of deductible to limit the situations in which all the other bonuses, to be sold or used with the discount on the invoice, must have the certificate (asseveration) that the expense is state congura and the compliance visa. It can only be dispensed with when it comes to “ interventions qualified as building activities free from the Consolidated Law on Construction, from the glossary of free construction or from regional regulations and for works for a total amount not exceeding 10 thousand euros “, as stated in the The sun 24 hours.

The news from February

The above changes will be operational from Friday 4 February when it will be possible to communicate the sales without certification and revised based on the new “deductible” as well as being able to communicate the transfer of expenses paid in 2022. This slow update has created problems for professionals who in January had to choose whether to pay the sworn statement or wait for the deductible to be implemented. Despite numerous extensions to 2024, professionals in the sector have come to terms with the difficulty of building deductions. The stop for the superbonus on the sale of credit has created a block on many operations, especially of small banks, aware that they would not have been able to resell the tax credits after having purchased them.

The 5 rules clarified

The rules are clear, their application a little less. The main ones, however, have been clarified by I call and concern 5 different situations: “ the deductible provided for by the budget law never applies to the frontage bonus. For the transfer or the discount on the invoice, that is, you always need a sworn statement and a visa “, is point number one. Then, if an extraordinary maintenance intervention is carried out, it will also be possible to transfer the costs for the ordinary connected maintenance. The third point concerns the installation of air conditioning systems with heat pumps: it will be transferable because considered extraordinary maintenance. Fourth point: a clarification has also arrived to certify the appropriateness of the costs for ordinary bonuses other than the eco-bonus: technicians can use the price lists. Finally, it will be possible “ apply the sale or discount on the invoice for the purchase of the pertinent car garage, introduced by the Budget law which also applies to advances, but only if paid from 1 January “.