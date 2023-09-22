“Beware of inflammation”: how to take care of the intestines and the immune system to prevent all kinds of diseases

In “Beware of Inflammation,” Dr. Gabriela Pocovi Gerardino explains how chronic inflammation can be behind a long list of diseases and what to do about it. (Planet Press)

Migraines, allergies, thyroid and hormonal problems, gastritis, irritable bowel, autoimmune diseases, overweight, acne, eczema, swollen belly, constipation, fluid retention, muscle pain, low energy. What do this list of diseases and conditions have in common? They can all be symptoms arising from a common focus: chronic bowel inflammation,

“Chronic inflammation is a modern evil. Due to the demands of today’s world we live fast, eat poorly, sleep poorly and we are caught in a whirlwind of constant stress that is only taking us down one path: that is remain swollen and sick“Writes Dr. gabriela pocovi gerardino In his new book, Be careful of swelling,

In this detailed investigation, a Doctor in Medicine and Public Health from the University of Granada and a nutritionist-dietitian, graduate from the Central University of Venezuela, have focused on this. immune systemIs responsible for controlling chronic inflammation, and explains how this happens responsible for many diseases of modern life And the culprit is that, sometimes, one can feel bad without knowing why.

How to detect chronic inflammation? Is it for life or is there any cure? Which foods and habits make it worse and which help deal with it? Why is it so important gut microbiota, are there anti inflammatory diet, How are the intestines related to our brain, our emotions and our mood? can cause swelling depression and anxiety, What is the role of exercise and rest? All this and more Be careful of swellingEdited by Zenith.

So far we have seen that Inflammation appears mainly in the mucous membranes (digestion, respiration, genitourinary), how is it can affect our emotions through the gut-brain axis and of course, how that inflammation occurs Ultimately causing pain, discomfort and even diseases Inflammation and autoimmune diseases in various organs at the systemic level.

i like grouping Signs and symptoms of chronic inflammation These four areas include: pain, cutaneous-mucosal involvement, mental health changes and infection.

♦ Pain (headache, menstrual, muscle, joint)

♦ Cutaneous/mucosal involvement (skin, digestive system, respiratory system, genitourinary system)

♦ Mental health disorders

♦ Frequent infections

But before we talk about these four areas, I want to clarify one important thing for you. We may all experience some pain, some mucus, a specific infection or mood swings, but this is not a sign of chronic inflammation. And, in fact, at some point we all undergo some inflammatory process that causes us to experience these symptoms.

the difference is How long does this discomfort last?, It’s one thing if you have a headache once a day, and another if it happens frequently, or if your period hurts every month and you have to take ibuprofen. It’s one thing that after a cold or one day you have a runny nose or allergies, and another thing that you always have colds and sneezes. I always say that if it occurs more than three or four times a month, if it impairs your physical abilities or prevents your life from developing regularly, if it requires the use of medications to control it. require (painkillers, anti-inflammatories, anti-allergic, antibiotics, antidepressants or anxiolytics) or if you feel that it prevents you from achieving quality of life, we are living with the enemy: we live with inflammation,

Yes, this is one of the main symptoms of inflammation hurts, upsets or upsets, I’m referring to headaches, migraines, joint pain, muscle pain, stomach pain or pelvic pain (closely linked to menstrual pain). I must say that, although there are other reasons why you may feel pain (bad posture, movement, etc.), if you have not suffered any shock or trauma, it is not necessary to cause pain at all. Chronic pain is not normalAnd this is a clear sign of inflammation of a specific organ or system.

Gabriela Pocovi Gerardino: “We live fast, we eat poorly, we sleep badly and we are caught in a whirlpool of constant stress that is leading us down only one path: living an inflamed and sick life.” (freepik)

As we saw earlier, mucus is a protective mechanism that our innate immune system produces from mucous membranes and immune system cells to protect us from any substance or potential invader. This allows us to trap and eliminate potential invaders more quickly or to target them to immune system cells so they can reach them more easily. In addition, it also acts as a protective and greasy barrier.

When the mucosa feels inflamed or threatened, it produces more mucus or becomes irritated. Thus, Another typical manifestation of chronic inflammation is recurrent rhinitis or sinusitis., increased mucus or allergies, increased mucus or swelling in the throat (angina), or feeling full or cold all the time. Similarly, the presence of excess mucus in the stool or excessive vaginal discharge are also indicators of inflammation.

Similarly, although they are not mucous membranes, Chronic inflammatory manifestations occur on the skin, such as eczema, rosacea, scabies, hives, and adult acne (yes, it is not normal to have acne after the age of twenty-five). If you have any of these symptoms almost permanently, it is very likely that there is inflammation.

At this point, it should be clear to us Whatever happens in our body affects our brain., and vice versa, thanks in large part to the amazing gut-brain axis. Therefore, chronic inflammation, which goes hand in hand with changes in our microbiome and gut microbiota, also affects our emotions.

low or changeable mood (emotional lability), irritability, tendency Depression still WorryThe Tiredness And persistent fatigue (asthenia), mental fog (feeling as if you are in a cloud) and poor ability to concentrate, retain information or put thoughts together are also signs and manifestations that arise in inflammatory processes. . Inflammation affects your emotions,

Another telltale sign of mucosal inflammation is the presence or persistence of infection. And no, these are not infections that you see with the naked eye or serious infections. These are long-term or recurring infections that occur repeatedly or are present with us. some of the most common are vulvovaginal candidiasis (although it can occur in both sexes, women and men), cystitis, urethritis, prostatitis, pharyngitis/laryngitis/tonsillitis or “angina”, periodontitis and other “itises” occurring in the digestive tract, such as gastritis or colitis (inflammation). of the colon, often known as “irritable bowels”).

The cause of inflammation is often infection, but also the result, because, as we saw earlier, infection occurs when there is growth or invasion by microorganisms that cause diseases. However, in the context of chronic inflammation, our immune system will be less efficient; Rather, it will lead to a disorganized and ineffective response, often leaving skilled “soldiers” unavailable to resolve the infection. This will generate a long-term infectious and inflammatory process that will manifest primarily where your germs live: in the mucous membranes.

♦ He holds a doctorate in medicine and public health from the University of Granada and a degree in nutritionist-dietitian from the Central University of Venezuela.

♦ Passionate about the study of the human body and mind, she has a Master’s degree in Cellular and Molecular Immunology from the University of Granada and various courses and diplomas in holistic and integrative health, coaching and personal development.

♦ She has been working for over ten years in the field of immunonutrition, holistic health and as lifecoaching for people suffering from digestive, hormonal and autoimmune problems.

♦ He also devotes a large part of his time to research and teaching, has many scientific publications in reputed journals and in addition, he is also dedicated to dissemination on social networks.