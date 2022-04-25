“Beware of jaundice and fatigue”

“Two weeks ago the news came at the Congress of the European Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology. There was talk of a cluster of acute viral hepatitis in England not classifiable from A to E. A week ago the news went public and other companies scientists have begun the surveillance necessary to identify new cases around the world “, says Annamaria Staiano in an interview with Messenger.

“It seems to be a new hepatitis – he continues – even if the clinical characterization of the phenomenon is still ongoing. It appears as a gastroenterological problem with abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and no fever and is distinguished from other forms by the duration.” hepatitis goes beyond two weeks. In the most serious forms then there is jaundice, or the yellow color of the skin and the whites of the eyes. If symptoms last longer than a week, parents should have the child examined by the pediatrician. In the case of jaundice, however, they must take him to the emergency room immediately. It is also important to observe the general picture, that is, if in addition to the symptoms there is a marked weakness “.

“The disease does not go away by itself – concludes the professor -. The evolution is rapid and progressive and in some cases there is a need for a liver transplant. In the simplest situations, hydration and antivirals are enough. The epidemic started in January and this is useful for us to verify that the new cases are subsequent. For now in Italy they are few, but we must keep our guard up “.