The health of our organism undoubtedly also “passes” through that of correct blood circulation as this process is absolutely essential. In this context, the plateletscalled thrombocytes (they are also considered a product of megakaryocyte fragmentation) are fundamental for processes such as blood coagulation in case of wounds, and for “presence”, it is one of the most widespread and important cells for our circulatory system .

The function and importance for the organism

Platelets, which have a shape comparable to that of a disc, specifically have the function of releasing chemicals to stimulate other platelets to clump together in the event of injury and to join together. This is why it is so important for any human organism to check the platelet count at regular intervals. An adult human being in good health tends to have a platelet count between 150,000 and 400,000, and it is essential that these are “replaced” by others at intervals of about 7-10 days. What happens if the platelets are “low”?

Beware of low platelets – here’s what could happen

Problems with low platelet load are obviously related to an abnormality. The “phenomenon” of low platelets is technically called thrombocytopenia and can cause various problems, such as a greater tendency to bleed, as well as a greater ease of contracting autoimmune diseases. Furthermore, a reduced charge can be a symptom of various disorders, including serious ones such as cirrhosis, mononucleosis, HIV, sepsis and other genetic diseases that can influence this value. Low platelets tend to be determined both by a genetic factor but also by an unregulated lifestyle, for example characterized by the use of alcohol, or even following wrong drug therapies, or even after exposure to toxic chemicals.

In addition, about 5% of pregnant women experience a kind of thrombocytopenia, which is generally “resolved” a few weeks after pregnancy.

If the value of the platelets falls below 50 thousand units, the organism has evident difficulties in coagulation, below these values ​​death from spontaneous haemorrhage can occur.



