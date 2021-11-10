Beware of middle-aged memory lapses because they could be the indicator of this disease

Many suffer or have suffered from sudden and apparently inexplicable memory lapses. In most cases these gaps, while annoying, are not the symptom of something serious, and the lost memory soon returns. Other times, however, especially if you are frequent and still young, it would be better to monitor the situation.

According to a Dutch study, in fact, attention should be paid to middle-aged memory lapses because they could be the indicator of this disease: stroke. The results of the study, promptly reported on the pages of the Veronesi Foundation, explain the possible (but not highly probable) correlation. Furthermore, the research shows an incredible peculiarity that would seem to unite stroke patients.

We often associate memory lapses with our increasingly stressful lifestyle, as well as the aging process of the brain. This is almost always the case. But research promoted by the Erasmus University of Rotterdam (Holland) associates midlife gaps with a more specifically clinical reason. Researchers have found that in some cases, pre-senile memory gaps could be warning signs of a future stroke.

The research lasted for 20 years, during which the scholars monitored a sample of about 9,000 people. The subjects included in the sample were all in good health and were on average around 55 years old.

At the beginning of the research, all the members of the sample completed a test in which they declared the status of their memory. At the end of the research period, most of the subjects who complained of the greatest memory loss were the same as having had a stroke. To be precise, 1,200 forgetful people had the disease in the following 20 years.

An incredible detail that seems to increase the probability of the disease

The aforementioned research added a detail. According to the results, those affected by stroke were all highly educated. Thus, the combination of frequent memory lapses at a young age and a good level of education would appear to increase the risk of stroke. In truth, that would not be the case.

The researchers interpreted the curious finding by explaining that an educated brain is more trained at the mnemonic level. So memory loss in educated people would indicate greater brain damage. For this reason it would be more likely that frequent episodes of amnesia, in educated subjects, are the antechamber of the disease. Finally, for clarity, memory loss can be linked to various scenarios, both degenerative and acute. However, this is a non-specific manifestation, which should be discussed with our doctor.

