Beware of military service: what you risk with retirement

The military service it can be relied on for retirement purposes and can also be very useful. It is one of the notional contribution periods most used by Italian workers who go to pension.

There are many young and old who forward this request to theInps. Yet few know that this question and its acceptance may not be favorable. The redemption of military service makes it possible to enforce these figurative contributions. The only condition is that it is the person concerned to request it expressly by applying to the INPS. It is important to underline that the recognition of the notional contribution for military service can only relate to the period of service actually performed. Whether this took place in any Corps of the Armed Forces or whether it took place in the Carabinieri.

Obviously, as horizontalescuola.it explains, the use of this notional contribution is useful for reaching a career threshold for a specific pension measure and for reaching a higher amount of pension due. Sometimes, however, this ransom can harm the applicant by excluding him from some advantages that the contributory method can offer.

First, once the application is approved, if it involves the applicant entering the mixed system, there is no going back. The mixed system it is the one that applies to workers with careers and contributions that began prior to January 1, 1996, ie with the Dini reform.

Those who started their career after December 31, 1995 are entitled to receive a pension paid only by the contributory method. Whoever started it earlier has the right to mixed calculation. Usually the calculation with the salary system is more advantageous than the contributory one.

When military service is unfavorable

The period of military service can be credited to the taxpayer free of charge. The disadvantage, if the applicant started working after 1 January 1996 and did military service before 1996, will end up in the mixed system. Since it is only one year of contributions, the change in the amount of the pension is negligible and if it does not serve to accrue the right to retirement, it can be harmful. You may lose your right to an old-age pension and your right to early retirement contributory which allows the exit at 64 years of age with 20 contributions and a minimum allowance equal to 2.8 times the social allowance.

Furthermore, the contribution limit will be set aside as this instrument is the sole prerogative of pure contributions.

For private workers the request is personal while for public employees registered with the State Fund the evaluation is carried out ex officio.