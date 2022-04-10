beware of negative health effects

Restrictive diets, diets to lose many kilos in a short time that eliminate certain foods, have negative effects on health.

We talk about restrictive diets when the diet includes the deprivation of certain foods in order to lose many kilos in a short time. They are fast diets that many people do to get in shape, especially before an important event or before the summer. But nutrition experts are against these methods.

A fast and restrictive diet completely removes the substance from the body that it needs. In fact, the body needs many vitamins, many mineral salts, as well as the right amount of carbohydrates, proteins and even fats and sugars. The percentages must be well balanced but one must not totally give up on something.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Lorella Cuccarini and the wrong diets: how to stay fit without making mistakes

Deprivation of certain foods can lead to negative health effects. And there are not a few. So let’s see below what happens to the body if you decide to take that type of path.

Restrictive diets: the negative effects on health

While a restrictive diet can make you lose a lot of pounds in a short time, there are very negative effects on your health. Experts warn, in particular, of these:

hormonal alteration : drastically reducing fats can create imbalance and even skip the menstrual cycle in women;

: drastically reducing fats can create imbalance and even skip the menstrual cycle in women; constipation : you run the risk of having hard stools and not being able to go well in the bathroom, as well as going there very little in the course of a week;

: you run the risk of having hard stools and not being able to go well in the bathroom, as well as going there very little in the course of a week; loss of muscle mass : due to the lack of protein;

: due to the lack of protein; hypothyroidism : the thyroid may not work well creating a chain reaction in other functions of the body;

: the thyroid may not work well creating a chain reaction in other functions of the body; rebound effect : when the fast diet ends the weight is regained in a very short time;

: when the fast diet ends the weight is regained in a very short time; physical and mental performance difficulties : body and brain must be nourished in the right way to function at their best;

: body and brain must be nourished in the right way to function at their best; anxiety, apathy, depression: you can develop an unhealthy relationship with food, suffer from frustration, anxiety attacks and go into depression, so as to isolate yourself from the rest of the world.

It is natural that some substances need to be reduced for a weight loss diet, but excess never leads to anything good. Experts advise never to do your own thing, to contact a nutritionist for a healthy and balanced diet.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Einstein’s diet to keep the brain fit

To lose weight in the right way so as not to have health problems, you need to make small changes every day and a little movement. Over time, with commitment and patience, the kilos will go away, the appearance and health of the whole organism will improve.