Constant exercise and strenuous effort could have some side effects in the long run. In these situations it is normal to experience sprains or sprains that damage limbs and joints. The result would be pain in the affected area that should go with some rest and some pain reliever.

But beware of arm or elbow pain, because it can be sneaky. Although it is a rather common and widespread symptom, it is sometimes tended to underestimate it. It cannot be excluded, in fact, that there may be behind a form of heart disease that should be monitored.

Common causes

There would be different situations that would lead to pain in the arms and elbows. Most of the time it would be the fault of the activities we carry out, but sometimes also of age.

In addition to the aforementioned sprains, we may suffer from tennis or golfer’s elbow. The name can be traced back to sports that would subject the muscles to such stresses as to cause pain. But also beware of bursitis, an inflammation caused by constant and repeated movements.

In more rare cases, then, we could attribute the pain to injury or crushing of the nerves. When this occurs, the disorder may extend to the neck area and turn into a kind of tingling sensation.

Beware of pain in the arm or elbow because it could be a symptom of this heart disease that does not only affect the chest

Pain in the arms and elbows can often be treated with medication and without further physical effort. In certain circumstances, however, a pathology of the cardiovascular system could be hidden, a factor in the onset of heart attacks and strokes: angina.

According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, therefore, this pathology could have to do with problems in moving the joints. Angina would usually manifest as chest pain, due to physical activity or stressful conditions. Sometimes the pain could extend to other parts of the body such as the neck, jaw, or affect only the left arm.

Most of the time it is only a matter of time for this unpleasant problem to be resolved. It is important to rest, at least until the pain subsides. In any case, it would be good not to hesitate to ask your family doctor for support to check your state of health.

