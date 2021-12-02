beware of phishing and card cloning

Let’s see what are the most common techniques through which the Postepay scam takes place. Here’s what you need to pay particular attention to

There is no peace for the Postepay, who are cyclically targeted by shady people scammers eager to appropriate those of others. The great diffusion of these cards it is certainly one of the main pull factors that drives i criminals to deceive the owners.

Especially in recent years it has literally depopulated the Postepay Evolution, which in 2018 exceeded 6 million subscriptions. In fact, it replaces the current account as it also uses a code Iban, useful for making wire transfers and home use of domestic users.

To make them even more attractive is a detail of no small importance, which is tempting both to the owners and to any hackers ready to steal them. In fact, it is also issued to those who are recognized as bad payer.

Postepay scam: the two techniques most used by cybercriminals

For all these reasons the note Yellow paper has become something of a milestone for the scammers who try to withhold it from the owners using the most subtle and squalid techniques.

One of the most popular methods is that of phishing, that is, through fake email or sms. With gigantic data archives obtained in a fraudulent manner, it is not at all difficult to choose the victims to deceive.

In fact, the message has the purpose of having the card access data “delivered”, which is then drained in an instant. Eg calls are boasted to take actions to protect their savings on paper to prevent it from being suspended. In fact, it pushes its target to send the credentials of the payment instrument.

Even more dramatic is the card cloning. This operation involves the reproduction of a fake payment card but that in fact the same functionality as the original one. It is not certain that you will immediately notice what has happened, but as soon as you start to see suspicious transactions on your statement, it means that something is wrong.

Blocking the card is the first step, the next is reporting the theft to the police. In any case, to defend yourself it is good to implement some specific precautions (click here to know them).