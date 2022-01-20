At this particular time of year it is not uncommon to suffer from pain in the stomach and abdomen. We often eat more caloric and complicated to digest foods and in this case some natural remedies could give us a big hand in disposing of them. Or it may happen that we feel heavier, especially in the abdominal area. Normally these are physiological reactions of the body. In other cases, however, it is better not to underestimate them. So beware of stabbing in the lower abdomen and abdominal pain as they could be the sign of a problem that should not be underestimated. A disease that can affect both males and females and which is important to recognize as soon as possible to avoid serious long-term problems. If we recognize any of these persistent symptoms, it is therefore essential to contact the attending physician immediately.

Beware of stabbing in the lower abdomen and abdominal pain because they could be the sign of a problem that should not be underestimated

Women soon learn to live with lower abdominal stinging and abdominal pain. The menstrual cycle can be very painful. An irritated bowel can lead to the same symptoms. But there is also another possible cause that is often overlooked and underestimated: pelvic varicocele. And this is because we often mistake it for other more common pathologies.

Pelvic varicocele is nothing more than an abnormal increase in blood supply to the lower abdomen. A rush of blood that can lead to pain of varying intensity. And the pain itself could prove to be fundamental to recognize the pathology. In fact, in the morning, it is not uncommon for the pain to be very bearable. When we are lying down, circulation is “easier”. The problem comes as the day progresses because standing could cause excessive blood accumulation in the pelvic area. It is in the evening hours that the malaise could become much more intense.

So if we recognize this progress in symptoms, let’s go to the doctor right away. It will be he who will show us the analysis path to follow and any treatments to start.

Male varicocele and how to recognize it

In men, varicocele is much easier to recognize. Although asymptomatic in most cases, male varicocele is often “visible”. People with this condition may see an enlarged lower part or dull pain in the affected part. Or notice that the veins in the area are particularly noticeable.

Also pay attention to tiredness and a sense of heaviness, especially after a busy day. Often staying in the same position or physically straining could increase the pain. Even for males, the obligatory path is a consultation with the doctor. There are no methods to prevent the arrival of varicocele but if recognized and treated in time it can be safely treated.

