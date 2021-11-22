Beware of the $ 1 Possible Psychological Support Test

Ripple, like other major cryptocurrencies, also experienced a week overall characterized by strong bearish pressure that allowed it to break a tough support at $ 1.18.

The cryptocurrency had remained in the consolidation phase between 1.18 and 1.20 for a good part of last week, but between 15 and 16 November 2021 the price contracted significantly until it touched the current 1.0990 dollars (at 19:40 today).

Correction in progress after Liquidity Hub rally

The rises of Ripple XRP were caused by the news of the launch of the Liquidity Hub service dedicated to financial companies, to allow them to offer their customers the opportunity to enter the world of cryptocurrency trading.

The service, although still in preview stage and with a hypothesized launch window for the first part of 2022, immediately strengthened Ripple’s position in the global cryptocurrency market, but the recent hikes are now at risk.

Ripple XRP price predictions

Turning to short-term technical analysis, Ripple’s price has slipped below the $ 1.10 area in the last few hours, surpassing the intermediate supports at $ 1.12 and $ 1.17.

From the current price level, it is possible to hypothesize, in a bearish scenario, the continuation of the current trend even up to the critical value of $ 1. A further drop from this price area, i.e. the overcoming of a fundamental psychological support for traders, could pave the way for much larger declines up to the demand area positioned at $ 0.85.

The current bearish picture would be belied by a return to the 1.15 price level and then in the $ 1.18 to $ 1.20 range.

More specifically, a return to the $ 1.20 level would allow Ripple to reverse the current bearish trend to move back towards the 1.25 value.

The recovery of the relative highs of 1.28 could represent the final target of the eventual bullish rally, but a consolidation around 1.20 represents for the moment the most likely hypothesis in this hypothetical bullish scenario.

