It is one of the favorite foods of us Italians. It accompanies us throughout the course of our existence and is probably part of many happy memories. But that doesn’t mean we can eat it without limits as if it doesn’t have any kind of nutritional characteristics. In fact, it contains an ingredient, sodium, which affects blood pressure, which is one of the causes of heart attack and stroke. Awareness, on the other hand, is a weapon we have at our disposal to achieve health and well-being. Furthermore, the source of the indication is prestigious and authoritative, since it is the Cuore project promoted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Beware of the abuse of this beloved food because it could increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes

It should be noted immediately that the indications relating to the consumption of salt are important for all subjects and not exclusively hypertensive ones. Even serious diseases could affect everyone. Reducing the amount of salt to an acceptable threshold for the body could avoid many problems. The worrying fact is that, according to the National Research Institute for Food and Nutrition, the average amount that every Italian consumes per day is about 4 grams of sodium, that is about double what is suggested. There are obviously valuable tips that can and should be applied on a daily basis.

There is a food we eat frequently and we must be careful about the abuse of this beloved food because it could increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. It would thus be our task to eat it by calibrating the amount of iodine of the remaining daily diet. We are talking about the traditional pizza Margherita (mozzarella and tomato) served on the plate in restaurants and weighing 300 grams.

This quantity, in fact, and unfortunately, would be sufficient by itself to reach the daily limit of 2 grams of sodium, which the World Health Organization indicates as a considerably safe threshold. This would be about 5 grams of table salt, which corresponds to that contained in a teaspoon. According to the Institute, the data referring to our beloved pizza was considered by analyzing the Tables of Average Food Composition. On the other hand, however, there is also positive news.

Waters with low sodium content

Often on the market we can find low sodium mineral waters. If the wording is undoubtedly true, however, we can breathe a good sigh of relief as regards the daily consumption of sodium. For example, if the content is lower, as in many cases, than 0.05 grams of sodium per liter, this means that to get to 2 grams of sodium it would be necessary to take about 20 liters. It is obvious, however, that this data must be taken into consideration by remembering that water is only one of the many factors that contributes to our daily diet. So, maximum attention, to continue enjoying our beloved Margherita pizza with friends and family.