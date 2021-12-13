beware of the advances caused by the hacking of the PS4 firmware 9.00 – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring is at risk advances, or spoiler if you prefer, due to the hacking of the PS4 firmware 9.00. How are the two related? To explain it was the insider Lance McDonald, who pointed out that the firmware now punctured will give access to the data of the Elden Ring network test version, which could contain secrets.

McDonald said on his own that he won’t share anything that will emerge about FromSoftware’s game on his Twitter account, but it is likely that information around the net will soon begin to arrive everywhere, even in the most unthinkable places (trolls are always lurking, remember that). The risk, of course, is to spoil the surprise for those who don’t want to know anything about Elden Ring in advance.

In short, the advice is to pay attention to what you read and where you read it. If you don’t want to risk it, don’t connect to the internet until the Elden Ring release, which will take place on February 25, 2022, and go back to using the telegraph for a few weeks. In the meantime, if you want some information on the gameplay, read our Elden Ring trial, based on the network test version, in which we wrote:

As we have already said several times, Elden Ring seems to have been created with the intention of giving life to a spiritual successor to Dark Souls that represented the sum of the talents developed over the years by From Software. What we tried during the beta convinced us, and the approach to the open world of the house proved to be as valid as it is fascinating. The significant increase in approaches and possibilities in battle, then, seems to be able to make the game the most varied and rich soulslike ever seen, which combined with the usual very elaborate narrative background and the always remarkable level of challenge makes us really hope for the overall quality. altogether.