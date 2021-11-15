Business

Beware of the ATM PIN: here’s how they can steal it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Any area that has to do with money is inevitably subject to the most varied forms of scams and scams, and with the advent, with the subsequent spread of electronic money, the situation has not changed, but the type of scams has only other ways have been found, some blocked thanks to technological progress, while others continue to represent a concrete risk even today.

The digitization of money has inevitably influenced every segment of the population, but obviously not everyone has the same degree of familiarity with various cards and ATMs, which is why those who “lag behind”, technologically speaking, risk being subjected to some rather important scams. .

ATM as a forerunner

The ATM represents one of the first forms of electronic payment that have taken hold in our country: the circuit of the same name has existed since 1983 and with this name it is customary to identify any type of card used for payment by entering a PIN. To date, thanks also to the widespread diffusion of prepaid / debit cards such as Postepay, together with bank transfers, the ATM represents an evolving reality from the point of view of security devices.

Beware of the ATM PIN: here’s how they can steal it

ATMs minors pin

In PIN is a 4 or 5-digit numeric code that acts as a “password” to allow payments via POS or to withdraw cash at enabled ATMs. Over the years, scams have focused on circumventing this code to obtain sensitive data or identifying it.

Despite the precautions, such as covering with one hand the keyboard used for the PIN at the time of typing, some new “tricks” used by the bad guys is a sort of micro camera placed inside the ATM, especially the internal ones, so it is advisable to carefully check what is over our heads before typing.

Even in the system contactless, now very popular with cards, provides for the payment of sums of money not exceeding 25 euros without the aid of the PIN: some malicious people are able to approach electronic devices that are actually real payment points to “make people pay” the victim cares about this amount, perhaps several times over.

The advice is to keep your cards in a metal card holder or use wallets with RFID protection.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Banca Carige, the ruling is coming; Cassa Centrale Banca delle Rurali risks the millionaire sting – Chronicle

2 weeks ago

what you can find in the pay slip – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

how to request it, here are the accredited structures

2 weeks ago

MPS. In 6 questions, the answers to the reasons for the crisis.

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button