Any area that has to do with money is inevitably subject to the most varied forms of scams and scams, and with the advent, with the subsequent spread of electronic money, the situation has not changed, but the type of scams has only other ways have been found, some blocked thanks to technological progress, while others continue to represent a concrete risk even today.

The digitization of money has inevitably influenced every segment of the population, but obviously not everyone has the same degree of familiarity with various cards and ATMs, which is why those who “lag behind”, technologically speaking, risk being subjected to some rather important scams. .

ATM as a forerunner

The ATM represents one of the first forms of electronic payment that have taken hold in our country: the circuit of the same name has existed since 1983 and with this name it is customary to identify any type of card used for payment by entering a PIN. To date, thanks also to the widespread diffusion of prepaid / debit cards such as Postepay, together with bank transfers, the ATM represents an evolving reality from the point of view of security devices.

Beware of the ATM PIN: here’s how they can steal it

In PIN is a 4 or 5-digit numeric code that acts as a “password” to allow payments via POS or to withdraw cash at enabled ATMs. Over the years, scams have focused on circumventing this code to obtain sensitive data or identifying it.

Despite the precautions, such as covering with one hand the keyboard used for the PIN at the time of typing, some new “tricks” used by the bad guys is a sort of micro camera placed inside the ATM, especially the internal ones, so it is advisable to carefully check what is over our heads before typing.

Even in the system contactless, now very popular with cards, provides for the payment of sums of money not exceeding 25 euros without the aid of the PIN: some malicious people are able to approach electronic devices that are actually real payment points to “make people pay” the victim cares about this amount, perhaps several times over.

The advice is to keep your cards in a metal card holder or use wallets with RFID protection.