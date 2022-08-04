Beware of the changes to apply for a visa in Colombia! | news today

What are the new rules to obtain a Colombian visa? Photo: Pixabay

On July 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published Resolution 5477, which modifies the rules and processes of the different types of visas that exist to enter Colombia. The new regulations will be in force from October 2022. What do they consist of?

More time to study applications

Currently, when applying for a new visa, the ministry has a maximum of 5 working days to study the applications. From now on, this time may be extended up to 30 days and, if the ministry considers at its discretion that it needs more information, the time of issue may be extended from three to 10 additional business days.

Those who apply for the visa will need a passport issued in no less than six months and, in some cases, medical insurance and an apostilled diploma.

Visitor visa for digital nomads

It is a visa for foreigners who carry out remote work from Colombia. The creation of this category is one of the novelties of the resolution. Article 46 establishes that this new visa is “exclusively for foreign companies, as independent or labor-related, or to start a digital content or information technology venture of interest in the country.” This implies that the companies with which you work cannot be domiciled in Colombia. The visa is valid for two years.

“Colombia is an ideal destination for digital nomads, a segment of tourism that has been growing in recent years. Our country, (…) offers advantages that are consistent with the interests of this traveler profile: competitive prices and diversity of particular experiences associated with destinations”, explained Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

Visa to promote internationalization

It is established in article 78. It is aimed at foreigners with high levels of training in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It is valid for up to three years and requires applicants to have a graduate degree, which must be apostilled, legalized or translated. In addition, you must demonstrate your relationship with a university, entity or company.

The investor resident visa category disappears

Now foreign citizens must apply for a migrant investor visa to, in the medium term, apply for a resident visa. Instead, the seasonal agricultural worker visitor visa is created.

Changes in the visitor visa for technical assistance

This visa, which is issued to people who have a contract to temporarily provide services in the country, will be valid for up to two years. However, the time allowed to remain in Colombia will be limited to 180 continuous days or 365 discontinuous days, counted from the date of issue.

other changes

Although the distinction already existed in the visa for journalistic activities, now a distinction will be made between the visitor visa for short-term journalistic coverage and the permanent correspondent visitor visa. It is important to clarify that this does not require being a journalist by profession. On the other hand, student visas were grouped into a single category of ‘Student Visit Visa’.

Another change is that the beneficiary visa will not apply to the holder’s parents, as was allowed before, and a distinction will be made in the visa process for foreigners who are married to a Colombian or in common-law marriage.

Those who have a resident visa will have to transfer every five years. Those who have obtained this type of visa through the previous regulations, must make a transfer in the next two years.

Together with resolution 5477, resolution 5488 was issued, which expanded the list of countries for which a visa is not required to enter Colombia. Among those exempted are Oman, Ukraine and Morocco.

